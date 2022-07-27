Triple J Gets Roasted Over Spectacular Splendour Instagram Blunder

Youth Broadcaster, Triple J has been roasted online over an Instagram caption that made no sense.

Triple J posted a bunch of photos from Splendour in the Grass with the caption, “Not a phone in sight, just people living in the moment.”

The problem? There were plenty of phones in sight – seriously, you can count them.

In true social media fashion, people were quick to comment on the mistake.

Highlights include someone commented, “this is a game of where’s Wally but with phones, and I’m here for it.”

Another commented, “Counted like 13 phones….”

While another user added: “Just came for the ‘there are phones in the images,’ comments.”

Maybe Triple J was being ironic? Or perhaps they mistook Splendour in The Grass for Woodstock?