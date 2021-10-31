Tributes Flow Following Death Of Bert Newton, With Aussie TV Icon To Receive State Funeral

Australia’s media and entertainment industries are in mourning after the death of colourful TV and radio personality Bert Newton, aged 83.

Newton died in his hometown of Melbourne on Saturday evening while undergoing palliative care, according to media reports, with entertainment reporter and longtime friend Peter Ford breaking the news on Twitter last night.

Newtown entertained audiences on TV screens, stages and radio waves for more than 60 years.

He began his media career in the 1950s as a radio announcer in Melbourne, before going on to make a name for himself in the Aussie TV industry as a presenter and entertainer.

Newton was best known for his stints with Nine and Network 10, where he was involved in shows such as Melbourne Tonight, New Faces, Good Morning Australia, 20 to 1 and Bert’s Family Feud.

His collaborations with fellow TV personalities Graham Kennedy and Don Lane, along with his wife, singer Patti Newton, are forever etched in Australia’s entertainment archives.

Newtown hosted the Logie Awards ceremony on 17 occasions and won four Gold Logies of his own, as well as being inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame.

He is survived by wife Patti, and his two children, Lauren and Matthew.

Tributes continue to flow from all corners of Australia’s media and entertainment industry on social media following Newton’s death.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews also paid tribute to Newton on social media, with the latter confirming that a state funeral will be held “to honour his memory, his talent and his achievements”.

Featured image source: Wikimedia Commons/Eva Rinaldi

