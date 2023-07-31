TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman.

He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation.

Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles in Australia and China, and currently serves as a non-executive director of Accent Group Limited and as non-executive director of Cashrewards Limited. He previously served as a non-executive director of Prime Media Group Limited.

His appointment to TrafficGuard follows the recent retirement of former company chairman Stephen Belben.

Mathew Ratty, CEO ofTrafficGuard said of the appointment, “I would like to thank Steve for his governance and guidance during his tenure and wish him well in his retirement. I am excited to welcome Joshua into the chairman role at Adveritas. His appointment complements one of the key focuses for Adveritas, being the scaling of our TrafficGuard technology around the world. The knowledge and expertise that Joshua has in working with verification partners that have partnerships with the world’s biggest advertisers, combined with the understanding of the digital ad tech industry is critical at this stage of our journey. I look forward to working together and forming a heavy-hitting team during the most critical stage of our growth journey.”

Lowcock added, “In my meetings with Mathew Ratty and the Adveritas leadership team, I have been impressed by Adveritas’s main product TrafficGuard and the potential for the offering to scale internationally. I look forward to providing strong guidance to management on how to ensure TrafficGuard can build on its momentum with advertisers increasingly demanding accountability from performance media.”

