TRA Unveils Results Of Latest Mood Of The Nation Study: Australians & New Zealanders Call For Brand Honesty

The biannual ‘Mood of the Nation’ report from leading insights and research agency TRA has revealed the top priorities for brands wanting to connect with consumers is honesty and authenticity.

The research, which was backed by a panel sample provided by LiGHTSPEED Research, is based on a survey of over 2,000 Australians and New Zealanders, and explores changing perceptions of success, progress, and the role brands play in people’s lives.

This study, titled ‘Are We Nearly There Yet?’, reveals that while respondents feel they are making personal progress — with 77 per cent reporting a sense of forward momentum in their lives compared to two years ago — they are far less optimistic about progress at a national level.

Only 21 per cent believe their country has progressed, while nearly 40 per cent believe it has gone backwards. Against this backdrop, 96 per cent of respondents said honesty is the most important way brands can support their journey of progress, ranking higher than contributions to the economy, support for local communities, or improvements to products and services.

“Progress today is complex, messy, and deeply personal”, said Colleen Ryan, Partner, TRA. “People are looking for brands that show real, unfiltered authenticity — not polished perfection. It’s not enough to project success; brands must back it up with action.”

The report finds that progress is increasingly found in everyday moments rather than major milestones. While life goals like owning a house or advancing a career remain important, people are just as likely to define progress through smaller wins — a productive day at work or simply managing to get bills paid.

“These small victories create a continuous sense of forward movement and tap into the brain’s reward system, reinforcing positive feelings and personal agency”, explained Ryan.

“Interestingly, while achievements are meaningful, most people prefer to share their successes privately with close family or friends rather than broadcasting them on social media. Only about 10 per cent mentioned posting about their progress online, underscoring a broader shift away from curated digital personas towards more authentic, offline experiences.”

Nearly eight in ten people believe companies should take an active role in supporting progress — not just through innovation, but by listening to what consumers need before acting, revealing brands have a critical role to play in helping individuals and communities move forward

“People believe it is a brand’s role to help them make progress so CMOs and leading brand story tellers must listen to their customers and remove barriers to progress”, said Ryan. The leading brands will demonstrate even more ambition than that.”

The findings of the report also indicated that AI is seen as a driver of corporate progress, but many people remain uncertain about its personal benefits. A significant number believe AI helps companies more than it helps them, with only 13 per cent disagreeing with that sentiment.

“A warning for brands to ensure that their use of technology is clearly positioned around customer benefit, not just operational gain,” said Ryan.

Finally, the report reveals notable gender differences in perceptions of progress. Women identified more milestones and broader dimensions of support, such as health, wellbeing, and personal growth, while men’s responses tended to focus more narrowly on financial stability.

“This year’s first Mood of the Nation study concluded brands must shift how they think about progress”, concluded Ryan.

“Instead of focusing solely on major life milestones, brands that help consumers celebrate the smaller, everyday steps forward — and do so with radical honesty and authenticity — will be better positioned to earn trust, loyalty, and relevance.

“Brands exist in the sticky middle between individuals and nations, the ones that listen deeply, act authentically, and celebrate the small steps forward will be the ones that thrive.”