Tourism Tasmania Creative Account Open For Pitch

Tourism Tasmania has opened its creative account to pitch.

The state tourism body is calling for agencies to submit for its lead creative agency contract, with the successful candidate tasked to deliver innovative and strategic work that connects travellers emotionally and culturally with the state to drive visitation.

The contract will be for a period of up to seven years, with an initial three-year term commencing in February 2025, followed by two optional two-year extensions.

The successful agency will work with Tourism Tasmania to deliver a creative marketing program that sets the state apart in a competitive national and international destination marketing sector.

The creative account was most recently held by BMF after being appointed in 2019. The agency was responsible for creating the long-standing and successful Come Down for Air platform.

 

The news of the account coming up for pitch comes at a transformational time for the tourism marketing space. Just yesterday it was announced that Accenture Song, The Monkeys and Droga5 were appointed to manage the creative and digital accounts for Tourism Australia.

Submissions close 2 pm on August 1.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
