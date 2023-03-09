Tour Operator Intrepid Launches “Good Trips Only” Brand Campaign Via SouthSouthWest

Intrepid has launched “Good Trips Only” a new brand campaign, produced by Melbourne-based SouthSouthWest.

The first edition of the campaign highlights Intrepid’s tours to Morocco with Aussie travellers taking in a wide range of activities to immerse themselves in the North African country’s culture.

The campaign will run across digital, DOOH, TV, Cinema, and print and represents an evolution of the company’s “Travel Is Back For Good” campaign that launched last year.

The campaign also comes with a “Good Trips Only” manifesto:

Good Trips Only is a statement for this moment, and every moment.

It’s an expression of confidence that when you travel with Intrepid,

it’ll be amazing. Soul-defining. Life changing.

And even better than that, it’ll be GOOD.

Good for the places we go.

Good for the communities we visit.

Good for our travellers.

Because for us, good isn’t a product descriptor.

It’s a promise.

The only way to feel good – truly good – when you travel, is by doing it

mindfully, purposefully and sustainably.

With Intrepid, it’s good trips only.

Credits:

Client: Intrepid Travel

Natalie Placko – GM global marketing & brand

David Nagle – head of global content & production

Julian Pang – global design manager

SSW Studio

Ben Birchall – partner/ director of brand voice

Andy Sargent – co-founder/ creative director

Jonathan Price – co-founder/ managing director

Yvette Scott – production lead

Wildebeest – production partner

Joey Knox – director of photography

Two Birds Talking – casting and talent partner