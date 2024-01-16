Tory Maguire Appointed Managing Director For Publishing At Nine

Nine has today announced the appointment of Tory Maguire as Managing Director – Publishing, assuming management responsibility for Nine’s publishing assets, including Metro masthead and The Australian Financial Review.

Currently Executive Editor overseeing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday, Maguire is a highly experienced editor and journalist. Since assuming the Executive Editor role in July 2021 she has led the transformation of the newsrooms of the mastheads and seen significant growth in all areas of her remit.

Under her leadership, the mastheads’ renowned public interest journalism has gone from strength to strength, with Maguire working closely with colleagues in Nine’s broadcast television division to ensure the stories Australians need to hear are available to the widest possible audience.

Maguire, who has previously held senior editorial roles at News Corp and The Huffington Post as well as National Editor at Nine’s metro mastheads, replaces James Chessell who recently announced his resignation.

Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine, said today when announcing her appointment that Maguire is one of the key leaders at Nine. “Tory is a great asset to our business, who has overseen renewal in our metro mastheads and

has made some tough and brave calls about public interest journalism. We welcome her to this role and look forward to her contribution to the success of our business,” said Sneesby.

“The past two years running the metro mastheads has been the absolute highlight of my career and given me a close up view of the extraordinary work that goes into producing Australia’s best journalism. The opportunity to throw myself into growing the business behind that journalism is thrilling. Our mastheads are a vital player in Australian society as well as a thriving commercial operation and I am very optimistic about their future,” said Maguire.

A process is underway to appoint a new Executive Editor.