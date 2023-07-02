TorchMedia Supports NAIDOC Week 2023 Across Sydney & Canberra Transit Media

TorchMedia Supports NAIDOC Week 2023 Across Sydney & Canberra Transit Media
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    TorchMedia is supporting NAIDOC Week 2023 with donated media campaigns across Sydney Light Rail, Canberra Light Rail and Sydney Trains.

    The 2023 NAIDOC Week poster, ‘For Our Elders’, was created by artist Bobbi Lockyer, a proud Ngarluma, Kariyarra, Nyulnyul and Yawuru artist. Bobbi’s poster showcases the important role Elders play in passing down traditions and culture to future generations.

    TorchMedia’s design team worked with the NAIDOC Secretariat, the National Indigenous Australians Agency and the artist to adapt the 2023 NAIDOC poster for the light rail formats. The campaign launched on 19 June and will run until mid-July.

    Commenting on the campaign, TorchMedia’s managing director Kirsty Dollisson said: “The annual NAIDOC Week campaign is one of many reconciliation initiatives TorchMedia is actioning in line with developing our first Reconciliation Action Plan in 2023. The goal with these donated campaigns is to raise awareness of the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian history, community and culture, as well as the many events celebrating the oldest continuous living culture on earth.”

    “Diversity, inclusion and cultural respect are key priorities within TorchMedia’s external and internal operations and supporting NAIDOC is an important step in our commitment towards these priorities,” Dollisson added.

    TorchMedia’s annual NAIDOC campaigns are one aspect of the company’s commitment towards advancing reconciliation, whilst acknowledging the lands on which their assets operate. The business is currently working to develop its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), enabling it to sustainably and strategically take meaningful action to advance reconciliation.

    Two Sydney Light Rail vehicles and one in Canberra are wrapped with the NAIDOC Week 2023 poster; while three Sydney Trains feature NAIDOC Week branding.

    TorchMedia worked with its valued partners Transdev Sydney, ALTRAC Light Rail, Transport for New South Wales, Transport Canberra and City Services and Canberra Metro to facilitate the campaigns.

    The value of media donated by TorchMedia for NAIDOC Week is over $275,000. National NAIDOC Week is running from 2-9 July.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
    • Marketing

    Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

    Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
    • Marketing

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

    Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

    A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
    • Marketing

    Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

    Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
    • Marketing

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

    Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

    Vivid Sydney 2023
    • Marketing

    #Vividsydney Breaks All Records

    They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
    • Marketing

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

    News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]