Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024

Destination NSW is inviting leading brands to help shape Vivid Sydney 2024 as a commercial partner in the world-renowned annual festival of Light, Music, Ideas and Food.

Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most innovative festival of art, culture and creative industries. The theme for this year’s celebration of creativity, community, innovation, and technology is “Vivid Sydney, Humanity”.

As the owner, manager and producer of Vivid Sydney, Destination NSW is collaborating with global sports, events and representation company, IMG, to identify and secure relevant brand partners who will leverage Vivid Sydney’s international exposure and world-class programming.

“Vivid Sydney is Australia’s largest event, attended by millions of people each year from across Australia and the world and features boundary pushing artists, thinkers, musicians, and culinary experts,” said Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox.

“Vivid Sydney is at the forefront of major international events by continually presenting a unique, diverse, and evolving range of experiences. The fresh ideas, perspectives, and creative opportunities our commercial partners bring to Vivid Sydney play a critical role in its continual evolution”.

“Vivid Sydney offers companies and brands an incredibly compelling promotional and engagement platform from which to promote their brands at scale, while leveraging the festival’s unique DNA celebrating the best of human expression,” said IMG SVP, Asia Pacific and managing director, Australia and New Zealand Chris Gilbert.

“We are excited to work with Destination NSW to further unlock the intrinsic partnership value that accompanies such a special community event” .

Destination NSW partnered with IMG to launch elements of the newest event pillar, Vivid Food, at Vivid Sydney 2023, producing three incredibly successful events celebrating Sydney’s world-class food, top chefs and extraordinary culinary experiences: Vivid Residence headlined by Daniel Humm, Vivid Chef Series and Vivid Fire Kitchen.

Vivid Sydney 2024 will transform the city for 23 nights from 24 May – 15 June.