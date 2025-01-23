Tooheys Is On A Mission To Get Pubs Rocking Again With ‘Tooheys On Tour’

Iconic Australian beer brand Tooheys is investing in bringing back pubs and pub rock culture, creating ‘Tooheys on Tour’, a program aimed at celebrating Australian pubs and live music.

‘Tooheys on Tour’ is focused on celebrating a vibrant and strong nightlife and night-time economy, ensuring that pubs and live music remain a thriving part of the social fabric for years to come. The project is now live across social, OOH, earned and radio.

The first ‘Tooheys on Tour’ dates in 2025 will see the brand collaborate with the ARIA-nominated, and self-proclaimed Tooheys lovers, Dune Rats, adding three additional pub stops to their summer tour.

“We’ve been drinking Tooheys our whole adult lives. Nothing beats a Tooheys, before a gig with mates, onstage at a sweaty show or after load out with the crew,” said Dune Rats’ Danny Beus.

At the centre of the collaboration is a rock-inspired reimagining of Tooheys’ iconic jingle. The band will close each set with their own electrifying rendition that celebrates Tooheys’ while embracing the power of live music.

In addition, Tooheys will be donating a $10k lump sum to the music industry’s charity organisation Support Act which delivers crisis relief services to musicians, managers, crew and music workers across all genres who are unable to work due to ill health, injury, a mental health problem or some other crisis. The ‘Tooheys On Tour’ collaboration will also be donating Dune Rats merchandise as well as featuring home-grown local bands, hand picked by the Dunies, to support at each show.

Bands have gone into the running to support by posting a cover version of the iconic Tooheys jingle to their socials, tagging @DuneRats and @Tooheys (Facebook) or @tooheys_au (Instagram) (18+ and NSW bands only).

“Back in 2022, there were over 5000 clubs across Australia – now there are only 3550. In a time when we’ve seen too many clubs and live music venues closing their doors, this project is about more than just celebrating a brand—it’s about shining a light on the spaces that bring us together and define Aussie culture. With Toohey’s on Tour we’re not just putting on a tour; we’re taking a stand for the pubs and clubs that keep the fire of live music alive in Australia,” said Sesh Moodley, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell, comments.

“We’ve always believed that pubs and live music are the beating heart of Australian culture. They bring people together, foster creativity, and create unforgettable moments. With ‘Tooheys on Tour,’ we’re proud to support the venues, artists, and communities that make this all possible. Partnering with Australian rock brands such as Dune Rats —true Tooheys fans who live and breathe Aussie music—allows us to celebrate this incredible legacy in a bold and exciting way. Together, we’re raising a glass to the pubs and music that unite us all!” said Karen Sterling-Levis, brand director – Core Beer.

The ‘Tooheys on Tour’ dates are:

25 January: Entrance Leagues Club – Bateau Bay

31 January: Beach Road Hotel – Bondi Beach

1 February: Mona Vale Hotel – Mona Vale

Credits

Agency (creative and earned): Thinkerbell

Client: Tooheys, Lion

Talent: CEA, Dune Rats

Media agency: UM