Tony Armstrong Reveals The ABC’s Reaction To His OnlyFans Account

ABC Golden Boy, Tony Armstrong has finally opened up about The ABC Networks’ reaction to his OnlyFans account.

Armstrong shocked everyone when he signed up to OnlyFans. However, the account wasn’t filled with sexy content instead, it was actually a clever move to get fans to donate and give to The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation – I know, could he be more likeable?

It’s mine, subscribe to find out. 😈 https://t.co/lq7GoZR0O5 — Tony Armstrong (@Tonaaayy_) September 17, 2021

Still, when Armstrong’s OnlyFans moment happened. It sent the internet into overdrive and cemented his status as a heartthrob – honestly it was a genius PR move.

TONY ARMSTRONG HAS JOINED ONLYFANS LET ME JUST TAKE A MOMENT — frank ocean’s bf (@elessarr__) September 16, 2021

Now Armstrong has opened up to news.com.au, about how the network he works for felt about the spicy move.

Interestingly, Armstrong revealed that he didn’t realise until after his OnlyFans was live that he should have asked the permission of the network first and “found out later that he was meant to.”

However, don’t panic. ABC wasn’t too mad, “I wouldn’t say I got in trouble … I had ‘a chat’,” he explained.

Who could stay mad at Armstrong?