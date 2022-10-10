Tony Armstrong Admits ABC Tore Open Purse Strings To Celebrate His Logies Win

ABC’s Tony Armstrong has shared that winning a Logie also nabbed him a pay rise from the public broadcaster.

Armstrong famously won a Logie for most popular new talent. When he accepted the award, he joked, “Contract negations, mate, we are on!”

Lol at the Logies promo thinking we care about who will win the Gold Logie when really we’re all just tuned in to watch Tony Armstrong win — Tahlea Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) June 19, 2022

However, Armstrong told Ausmerican Aces Sports Club podcast that his bold tactic worked; he said: “I get a call from my management, ‘We have had a call from the ABC … They have given you a pay bump,”

“To all the naysayers, it turns out winning a Logie is worth something.”

Still, despite the fact his Logies win has brought in the coin, news.com.au reported that after his Logies win, he said: “I really didn’t enjoy the [Logies] red carpet, Going to events and stuff like that, it’s just not ever going to be me.”