Today The Brave Wins Lux Travel Brand True North’s Creative

Luxury tourism company True North has partnered with Today the Brave to promote their bespoke experiences to Australia’s most discerning travellers.

This new strategic partnership stems from an ambition to spread True North’s reach to an international audience of luxury travellers, and an increased investment in the local market.

The partnership will see the agency work with the exceptional team behind what is revered as one of Australia’s most iconic and awarded tourism experiences.

“As Australians, adventure is woven into the very fabric of our lives. We share that sense of adventure with our guests, striving to be extraordinary in every interaction. It’s clear that the team at Today the Brave share our drive and ambition to create experiences that are truly exceptional. They were a natural partner to support our growth ambitions”, says True North’s managing director, Chad Avenell.

“As a quintessential Australian brand, True North demonstrates immeasurable potential. From our first meeting, the challenge of bottling these near-indescribable experiences was one that the entire team felt truly excited about. We’re delighted to work with Craig, Chad and their team to further cement the brand into Australian culture, as well as increasing their brand presence in domestic and international markets,” said Celia Wallace, partner, Today the Brave.

The appointment comes amongst Today the Brave’s continued trajectory of growth, now adding travel and tourism to the existing portfolio of clients across categories including QSR, financial services, education, entertainment and publishing.

Since Today the Brave entered the scene in 2022, they have worked with clients including Zambrero, Coposit, News Corp, the University of Sydney, HOYTS, AMP North and Mercury Capital. Founded by Jaimes Leggett, alongside Business Partner Celia Wallace and Creative Partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the agency is led by their guiding principle of Bravery, which reflects how they behave, measure, and show up in the world.