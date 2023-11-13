Today The Brave Celebrates One Year

Indie full-service agency Today the Brave has celebrated a major milestone – one year since swinging open the doors of its Haymarket office.

Born from the belief that bravery drives growth through measured, meaningful, and definitive action, the agency’s founding principle that brave work can change the world stands firm 12 months in.

Staunch that Brave is what differentiates brands and makes them stand out. Founding partner Jaimes Leggett, alongside Partners Jade Manning, Vince Osmond and Celia Wallace, with his hungry and entrepreneurial team, has been working with a diverse roster of clients to tackle their business challenges through brave ideas. The rapidly growing team, now sitting at a little over twenty, and the client roster of some of Australia’s best-known brands could be said to be evidence of Today the Brave’s proposition.

Over the past year, Today the Brave has worked with clients including Zambrero, Carnival Cruise Line, Mecca, HOYTS, Fetch TV, True North, Coposit, News Corp, Mercury Capital and the University of Sydney, working with each business to solve their unique business challenges through bravery, which for each client, can look very different.

“This year has been nothing short of special and deeply rewarding. We’ve had the opportunity to not only work with the best in the business within the agency but also our remarkable client partners who have been hungry to deliver meaningful, brave work,” said Leggett.

“We are equally, if not more, pumped about the future as we were when we opened the doors. With 2024 shaping up to be even hotter, today is looking like a good day to be brave’ he said.