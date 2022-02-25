TikTok Launches New Program Fostering Next Generation Aussie Talent

TikTok for Business has today launched the ‘TikTok Agency Accelerator Program’, furthering its commitment to develop talented professionals within the Australian media industry.

The program is designed to champion the growth of emerging leaders within the media agency sector, and provides an opportunity to accelerate professional development while exploring topics such as the sonic branding evolution, e-commerce and creator-led content.

TikTok For Business is calling for media agency leaders with a recommended minimum of five years experience, from both holding groups and indies, to self-enter or nominate for a chance to secure a spot within the fully-funded program.

Thirty entrants will be selected to participate in the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, with the winners to be announced in mid March, a month before sessions commence in April 2022.

Brett Armstrong, general manager, global business solutions, TikTok Australia and New Zealand said, “From day one, media agency partners have been a priority for us at TikTok.

“This program is a part of our ongoing passion for supporting and inspiring creative thinking in agencies. We look forward to further developing our relationships with emerging leaders as they create impactful media campaigns that help brands succeed.”

Participants will be given the opportunity to participate in four key sessions that will be held both virtually and in-person across New South Wales and Victoria.

The program will culminate in a two-day residency, with the ambition of further up-skilling the next generation of media industry professionals via captivating commentary and insights into the ever evolving ad space.

TikTok Agency Accelerator Program participants will study modules, including mega trends shaping the industry such as community commerce, future of brand building, the trust equation and the art of storytelling.

“We have curated some of the best local and international speakers to inspire creativity and curiosity during the five month program. We hope to see agency leaders take this as an opportunity to think beyond traditional advertising to tap into new audiences,” said Andrew Cambridge, head of agency, TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

To enter or nominate someone for the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program competition visit the website here.