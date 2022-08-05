Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022).

The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm jersey signed by the 2022 team by simply downloading the Tiger Trade app.

Tiger Brokers Australia became one of Melbourne Storm’s official partners in March 2022. It made the NASDAQ-listed global company the first fintech online investing platform to partner with one of the most successful sporting teams in Australia.

The partnership between Tiger Brokers and Melbourne Storm marks part of common efforts to build a community with shared values centred around competitiveness, respect and giving people the opportunity to succeed.

Tiger Brokers spokesperson Brett Reynolds said: “Tiger Brokers and Storm share the very core belief that we both strive to be the legend of our fields, and deliver the most respected professional sports and investing experience to our fan and user base in Australia.

“We make efforts to unite people from all walks of life, and power them up to reach their full potential, whether in investments or just simply enjoying the thrill of a game.”

To celebrate one of the most famous mullets in Australian sport, nearly 3,000 mullet wigs will be on offer for fans at the game. Reynolds added: “We hope all Storm fans can celebrate the incredible night with iconic long locks with us. Let us look like a legend, and trade like a legend.”

Melbourne Storm spokesperson, Daniel Cullinan, said: “It’s great to have Tiger Brokers give some lucky fans this incredible opportunity to sit on the sidelines watching our boys against the Titans. There is nothing like being so close to the action to see the speed and power of a rugby league match – these fans will not forget this amazing experience.

“We’ve only got two home games left this season at AAMI Park and the players are keen to end the season well. I’m sure seeing 3,000 Paps mullets in the crowd will add something different to the atmosphere as well”.

melbourne storm Tiger Brokers

