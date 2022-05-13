Thursday TV Wrap: MasterChef Brings In 505,000 Eyeballs, But Seven Dines Out On The Win

10’s Masterchef brought in 505,000 eyeballs and made everyone watching hungry.

Seven News peaked at 942,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 871,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 572,00 viewers – how much would it cost for Tracey Grimshaw to be my wedding MC?

Meanwhile, Hot Seat grabbed 440,000 viewers – this show always reminds me I know nothing.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 532,000 viewers and Home And Away managed 460,000. Meanwhile, Big Brother brought in 358,000 viewers – being trapped in a house without access to UberEats would send me over the edge.

The Project grabbed 338,000 viewers and as always it delivered the news and fashion!

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 629,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 489,000 viewers.

Foreign Correspondents grabbed 385,000 viewers and Sammy J pulled in 297,000 viewers – Who doesn’t love this man? Ita has had a good week!

Out on top was the Seven Network with 27.4 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 19.4 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 17.3 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 10.7 per cent.