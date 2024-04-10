Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth

Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth.

This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations.

Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training as a senior advisor, supported by Thrive’s specialist facilitators and trainers for specific sector requirements.

Howarth is a journalist and communications specialist with more than 25 years of experience gathering, translating, and delivering compelling stories across a range of media outlets. He has written for many publications in Australia and around the world, including Business Review Weekly, The Australian, AFR BOSS, GQ Australia, Rolling Stone Australia, and others. He is sought after as a speaker and commentator on innovation, risk, and business transformation.

Thrive’s training consists of a series of curated courses designed to enhance participants’ media proficiency and presentation delivery. From honing messages and mastering interview techniques to managing crisis communications and understanding media dynamics, the courses cover all aspects essential to effective media and audience engagement.

“We aim to help clients gain the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate media interactions with confidence and finesse-,” said Howarth. “The cyber response training service is designed specifically for organisations that are keen to test their ability to manage communications in a crisis. With cyber incidents now an unfortunate reality for all organisations, many business leaders are realising that poor communications can be a significant contributor to reputational damage and loss of customer trust”.

“Beyond these offerings, we have also developed courses that are designed to improve executives’ storytelling and public presentation capabilities, including group training seminars as well as one-on-one coaching sessions. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to the training they need to become more polished presenters,” Howarth said.

“Company spokespeople are managing an entire organisation’s brand reputation and their own professional brand, all of which are on record forever. We hear regularly that PR, marketing, and HR teams are hesitant to put their executives on camera when critical content is needed for compelling business storytelling, yet when equipped with practical skills and knowledge, the spokesperson can act as a powerful tool to attract and retain great talent or positively navigate a major issue such as a cyber attack,” said Thrive CEO, Leilani Abels.

“That’s why we have created contemporary real-scenario training that not only deals with the media but broader audiences, including stakeholders and staff”.

Key features of Thrive’s training services include:

Tailored Training Programs to meet the specific needs and goals of each client, ensuring relevance and effectiveness.

Interactive Workshops: Engaging sessions led by industry experts, providing practical insights and hands-on exercises to reinforce learning.

Real-world Simulation: Immersive scenarios simulating various media situations, allowing participants to practise and refine their skills in a safe environment.

Ongoing Support: Post-training resources and feedback to help participants continually improve and stay prepared for any media challenge.

Cyber Crisis Response Training: Sessions exploring the theory and practical response to cyber crisis scenarios, including group roleplay exercises and the creation of bespoke response playbooks.