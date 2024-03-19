Thrive Introduces A Batch Of New Senior Leadership Roles

Thrive Introduces A Batch Of New Senior Leadership Roles
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Thrive, an Australian-based PR and Communications agency has strengthened its team, creating new senior roles in their Sydney and Melbourne locations.

Thrive has created new senior leadership roles for Ashleigh Bruton as integration director and Natalie Liebmann as associate director at Thrive Sydney and appointed Chloe Jeffers as business director in Melbourne.

Thrive Melbourne has made moves to strengthen its position in the Victoria market following the appointment of Chloe Jeffers as business director in Melbourne, further highlighting growth plans.

“Chloe is a seasoned senior communications leader who deeply understands brand storytelling, the media landscape, and the changing world of PR. With two decades of experience in integrated corporate and consumer communications, she’s a first-class leadership appointment for us”, said Leilani Abels, Thrive CEO.

Bruton’s appointment as integration director at Thrive will see her manage in-house creative, social, and content functions in Australia and New Zealand and drive 360-degree storytelling alongside the PR teams.

“Ashleigh will make a difference bringing our social, influencer, and PR teams together and driving more data-led creative content and social-first opportunities for our clients”, said Leilani Abels, Thrive CEO.

Liebmann is joining as associate director and 2IC, specialising in big brand consumer PR after spending seven years at iD Collective Sydney, where, most recently, she was general manager.




Thrive PR + Communications

