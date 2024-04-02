Think HQ Unveils New Brand & Strategic Positioning As ‘The Positive Change Agency’

Together with its multicultural communications arm, CultureVerse, Think HQ has announced its new strategic positioning – ‘The Positive Change Agency’ – which cements the agency’s core purpose – to only work on projects that lead to positive social impact.

Along with the positioning, Think HQ has unveiled a refreshed brand and visual identity designed and implemented by Think HQ’s in-house creative, design, production, and technology teams. Think HQ has also opened a second site at its South Melbourne headquarters that is a purpose built, state-of-the-art creative space for teams and clients to gather, collaborate and celebrate. Think HQ now has close to 100 team members across its Melbourne and Sydney offices.

“Over the last 13 years, we’ve been relentlessly committed to inclusive communications that create positive outcomes for people, places, and the planet. This refresh tells our story and shows our dedication to actively listening and involving the community in all of our work. It also means we are not defined by one particular service offering. We have spent years building up our in-house integrated capabilities, so rather than the market thinking of us as a creative, PR, events, multicultural, language services, First Nations, technology, or production agency, we have defined ourselves by what brings it all together – positive social change,” said Think HQ’s founder and managing director, Jen Sharpe.

“This is a significant step change for the agency as we enter our next phase—it perfectly captures Think HQ and CultureVerse and reflects our dynamic, diverse, and authentic people who are the driving force of everything we do. We know that while competitors will flirt with the idea of ‘purpose’ or social impact, no one else in the market comes close to who we are and what we do”.

“The refreshed Think HQ and CultureVerse brands reflect our unwavering vision of delivering communications that support the change needed to create a more equitable, healthy, and sustainable future for everybody. The brief was simple yet challenging to realise: We required ease of application by the whole group while representing our diverse service offerings,” said Think HQ’s chief creative officer, Andy Lima.

“As the parent brand to CultureVerse, Think HQ is constantly evolving and adapting to meet the challenges of our changing world. Our brand architecture reflects that. While both brands share a common purpose and values, CultureVerse offers unique aspects, including its community engagement approach and leading reputation in the multicultural sector. Our sustained growth over the years meant we needed synergies across both brands while maintaining their autonomy to remain competitive in their respective markets”.