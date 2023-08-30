Think HQ Snatches Edelman’s Thom Landers To Lead Its Melbourne PR Team

Positive change agency Think HQ has hired Thom Landers as group account director to head up the company’s Melbourne PR team.

Landers will work collaboratively with Think HQ’s comms specialists across strategy and insights, creative, production, CultureVerse (multicultural engagement specialists) and the First Nations team.

With more than 15 years’ PR industry experience, Landers arrives from Edelman, where he worked for six and a half years in both Sydney and Melbourne. At Edelman, Landers held roles including account director, senior account director, and associate director. He has also had stints at Thrive PR and Haystac.

Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said, “I’m very excited to have Thom Landers on board. As we grow the Think HQ business addressing social impact and purpose, we are looking to add only the top operators in the industry to our team. I think Thom’s long and diverse experience will really complement the Think HQ team.

“He brings a wealth of experience in integrated brand communications and is passionate about DE&I, LGBTQIA+ visibility and advocacy, as well as creative campaigns and initiatives that are culturally relevant, high impact, effective and fun.”

Landers started his career at Bang PR in Sydney where he worked for four and a half years. When M&C Saatchi acquired Bang PR in 2012, Landers spent two years working for M&C Saatchi PR in London..

Of his new appointment, Landers said: “In this next chapter of my career, I was seeking a role that allowed me to focus my comms experience on work that is purposeful and creates a positive social impact. Think HQ is such a unique agency model and offering, its growth and trajectory are testament to the appetite more and more clients have to do some good in the world. I’m so in awe of the team’s passion, smarts, and kindness – this is going to be a fun ride!”

Landers will report to the group head of PR & Events at Think HQ, Alice Suter.

Think HQ has had a very successful year so far, including recent high-level hires and expansion into Sydney, opening an office in Surry Hills with an initial team of four. The positive change agency was founded in Melbourne 13 years ago.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote