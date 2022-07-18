Think HQ Snags Executive Creative Director Michael Knox From NewsCorp

As part its strategic evolution to significantly expand its creative capabilities, purpose-driven agency Think HQ has appointed Michael Knox (pictured, right) to the newly created role of executive creative director.

Knox will be working across all disciplines and teams at Think HQ to push and elevate the work, create famous campaigns on any channel and lead and mentor people. A key component of his role will also involve him working closely with clients.

He joins from NewsCorp, where he spent just over two years as ECD of the publisher’s in-house creative agency, Roller. Prior to that, Knox was CCO of Grey Australia for six years before moving to Grey Group Hong Kong for three years where as CCO he was responsible for improving the creative product and strategic reputation of Grey Group Greater China. Knox also held senior creative roles at Ogilvy Melbourne and was ECD for six years.

During his over 25 years in the industry, Knox has worked across some of the world’s most widely recognised brands and campaigns including TAC’s Ungiven Gifts, MS Australia This Bike has MS and Hong Kong Tourism Board Reframing Hong Kong.

He is also the co-host of popular podcast The Imposterous, where he and Graham Drew explore the idea that the world’s most respected creative professionals suffer pangs of inadequacy that can either stifle their potential brilliance or protect them from mediocrity.

Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe (pictured, centre) said: “We are thrilled to have Michael join the Think HQ team, not only because he is one of the best in the business, but because his appointment moves us a step closer to achieving one of the boldest and most exciting goals I have for our agency.

“Our creative offering is already exceptional, and with Michael on board we are confident that we can take that to the absolute next level and evolve the agency into very exciting territory.”

Andy Lima (pictured, left), Think HQ’s group head of creative, production and digital said: “Michael brings world-class experience, aligned values, and shares our commitment of producing creative work with a conscience. I’m very much looking forward to working together as we redefine the role of creativity in delivering positive change, both with our clients and across the Think HQ group, collaborating with all our business units.”

Knox said he was drawn to Think HQ’s genuine passion for purpose driven work and the agency’s impressive body of work in this space. “Think HQ is an incredible business. It is uniquely positioned to create the type of work that’s needed to be effective today. Its purpose first beliefs, inclusive approach to creativity and desire to only make work that has a positive impact in culture is something I’m strongly aligned with and looking forward to being part of.”