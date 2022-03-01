These Top Aussie CMO’s Reveal Their Favourite Campaigns (That Aren’t Their Own, Obviously)

while we may be our own biggest critics, we’re also our biggest fans and the world of marketing and advertising is no exception to that rule.

And it takes guts to swallow your pride and admit when there’s work out there that smashes it out of the park.

So at B&T we had a chat with some of Australia’s biggest CMOs for our CMO power list, and got them to confess, what are their favourite campaigns (and their own is not an acceptable answer)?

Samsung’s CMO, Josh Grace, told us that he loved the work of Australian Avocados recently, especially their marketing during the 2020 Olympics.

“Being a passionate Aussie sports fan, I couldn’t go past the cheekiness of the Avocado work that ran during the Olympics,” Grace told us.

It seems as though many CMO’s love how advertising has been employed during major sports events because Sweta Mehra, the CMO of ANZ, said her favourite campaign was Uber Eats’.

“I’ve been enviously watching Special’s exemplary work for Uber Eats over 2019-20, including the Australian Open,” Mehra said.

“They’re a great agency with innovative ideas, and that’s why we have appointed them as our new creative agency.”

Another sports associated ad is making todays list because Saurabh Jain, the CMO from Reckitt, loves the latest KFC ad that has been the background noise for the recent Summer of cricket.

“There is the latest ad by KFC, ‘I don’t care,’ which I absolutely love,” Jain said.

“Being a parent of two young daughters, I know what chaos can mean at home. There are moments when you want to let off control and not care. KFC tapped onto that insight so beautifully!”

And I may sound like a broken record because another sports ad is coming into this article. Melissa Hopkins, the CMO of Optus, praised the ‘Superhumans’ Paralympians ad on Channel 4 for taking its advertising series to the next level.

“I really love what Channel 4 over in the UK did with their next version of ‘Superhumans,’” Hopkins said.

“I didn’t think they could top the 2016 campaign. It’s edgy, and it’s on the side, but it’s very powerful and something that’s given me goosebumps recently.”

Finally we’ve got Julie Laycock, the CMO from 7-Eleven, who’s breaking the mould and has chosen an ad that is not sports related.

“I have been impressed with iiNet and how they continue to build off their strong communication platform, being very consistent to ensure easy brand recognition, but allowing enough creativity to communicate new offers and services effectively,” Laycock said.

“It’s a very sustainable platform that is very difficult to achieve, which has enabled a sustainable growth of the brand from awareness through to consideration.”

Well, we’ve noticed something of a trend here. Is it the sports that these CMO’s like or the ad itself?

It’s probably the ad, but if we’ve learnt anything from this list it’s that the way to 4 out of 5 CMO’s heart is through a good sports-related ad.