The Pistol Snares Tudor Stefanescu For New Head Of Owned Channels Role

Marketing agency, The Pistol, have announced the appointment of agency leader, Tudor Stefanescu, as its new head of owned channels.

In the newly created role, Stefanescu will be responsible for leading and growing The Pistol’s owned channel offering and SEO function, with a focus on content, email automation and loyalty. He will work closely with The Pistol’s performance team to unite its paid and owned offerings to deliver strategic omnichannel solutions for clients.

Stefanescu is a digital marketing expert and highly experienced agency leader, with significant expertise in SEO, paid media, email marketing and content. He brings more than 14 years of experience to The Pistol, most recently as digital performance lead for Gumtree, where he ran multiple technical SEO work streams, leading agencies, development teams and product across four different technical stacks.

He has also had stints as head of SEO for independent digital agency, GrowthOps, where he managed cross-channel digital marketing lead generation, along with an SEO team, and as digital director for iProspect leading SEO strategy and planning.

“Tudor is a welcome addition to The Pistol team”, said Jaime Nosworthy, The Pistol CEO. “He brings a wealth of SEO knowledge and experience across a range of different verticals to the business, along with a track record for consistently surpassing KPIs and building rapport with his clients.”

“His expertise will allow us to deliver more holistic media strategies for our clients, driving efficiency and better utilisation of owned channels.”

“Joining The Pistol in the newly created Head of Owned Channels role is an opportunity for me to bring my digital marketing expertise to an award-winning agency, home to bold thinkers and innovation”, Commented Stefanescu on his appointment. “I thrive in environments where I can use my skills in stakeholder management, data-driven methodologies and leadership to drive results.”

“The Pistol’s focus on integrated strategy, technology and creative will allow me to use my experience and passion for results to deepen the agency’s client offering across paid and owned channels.”

Stefanescu’s appointment comes as The Pistol continues to grow its client stable, which now includes brands like DECJUBA, Vitasoy, Mars Petcare, The Brandbank Group, Prime Super, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Bosch eBikes, among others.

Stefanescu’s appointment is effective immediately.