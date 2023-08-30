The Pistol Launches ADVANCE’s Pet Food Campaign

The Pistol has partnered with Mars Petcare to develop an integrated campaign showcasing the Aussie science behind pet food brand, ADVANCE.

Brought to life through a robust technology stack, the campaign spotlights scientific innovations that originated in Australia as the backdrop to celebrate the ADVANCE brand’s connection to Australia. ADVANCE products are carefully formulated with raw materials, local development and production to highlight the central role of pets in Aussie families.

Following a strong period of growth for ADVANCE, Mars Petcare worked in partnership with The Pistol to develop a new and exciting platform that showcases the Aussie science behind its range of products. The campaign will appear across TV, online video, social media, and Spotify until the end of the year and speaks to the modern Australian pet owner. The TV spots celebrate the wonders of Aussie science for the whole family.

From Wi-Fi and keeping families connected, to ultrasounds and the wonders of pregnancy, through to the science behind ADVANCE pet food; the campaign celebrates pets as an integral part of the family.

The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Mars has allowed us to witness the ADVANCE brand go from strength to strength in recent times. Following the development and deployment of the new ADVANCE website this year, partnering on this creative campaign to support their next chapter of growth is an absolute privilege.”

The Pistol account director, Rinaldhy Oosterman, said: “We closely partner with ADVANCE to build better digital experiences for pet parents, and we were thrilled to build on that for this campaign. It was exciting to develop a campaign that highlights the Aussie science that goes into every bag, tray and can of ADVANCE.”

Mars marketing portfolio manager, Kleanthis Mantzouranis, said: “The Pistol has been a critical partner in the success of our digital transformation strategy, and we were excited to see what they came up with for our latest campaign for ADVANCE.

“This campaign creates a meaningful connection with pet parents by highlighting local relevance and we were able to execute through their dynamic creative. We look forward to seeing this truly integrated approach grow the value of our brand.”

The Aussie Science campaign is now live and will run until the end of the year.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote