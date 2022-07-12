The Monkeys “Say More With Lamb” In Latest Meaty Work For The MLA

Australian Lamb has launched a new campaign, “Say More With Lamb”, which aims to highlight how the food you serve says a lot about how you feel.

Building on the Share the Lamb platform, a series of six films created by The Monkeys for Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), shows how the serving of a delicious lamb dish is met with excitement and anticipation the moment it hits the table. Forget about finding the right words to say at dinner – all you need is just the right lamb dish to serve.

The films, directed by Jonny+Will from Finch, irreverently compares how so much more is said when it comes to lamb dishes prepared by loved ones, versus some of the less articulate accompanying trimmings that come with the meal.

Warming hearts and bellies this month is mum’s glorious red wine lamb shoulder, which kickstarts the campaign via 15” and 6” copy lengths together with OOH placements. At upcoming get togethers and celebrations throughout the year – lamb is portrayed as a symbol of generosity and affection.

Graeme Yardy, domestic market manager at MLA, said, “Lamb is rightly famous in summer. Loved by Aussies and around the world for its unmatched versatility in cuisines and distinctive flavour, it’s ideal for entertaining occasions throughout the year. This campaign plays an important role for Australian Lamb in building even more relevance with culturally diverse Australians across the moments that really matter to them.”

Watch the first seasonal ad go live across Christmas in July on YouTube, BVOD, Facebook & Instagram, and across retail OOH channels bought and managed by UM.

