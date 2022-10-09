The Monkeys Celebrate The Joy Of Spring Racing Gambling In New Ladbrokes Work

Ladbrokes has released its new campaign for this year’s Spring Racing Carnival.

Created by The Monkeys, the campaign celebrates punters and the excitement of Spring Racing.

The new campaign will sit under the brand’s platform “Ladbroke It” as it aims to continue to make the punting experience more enjoyable.

“Spring Racing is the biggest time of year for Ladbrokes punters, and after the disruption of the past two-years, punters are raring to go for this year’s Carnival,” said James Burnett, group chief marketing officer at Entain Australia.

“We wanted our new campaign to capture that sense of fun, anticipation and excitement that we know our customers are feeling. We hope it strikes a chord and leaves them smiling.”

The spot, directed by Adam Gunser, sees four mates, on a journey, lost in the unbridled joy and delirium of spring.

The integrated campaign launched nationally in October and will run across broadcast TV, BVOD, OOH, online, digital and radio.