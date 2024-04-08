The Man Cave & Icon Agency Partner To Foster Healthy Masculinity

Preventative mental health and emotional intelligence charity, The Man Cave has entered into a long-term partnership with Icon’s social and behaviour change division, The Change Collective.

Lead image: Icon and The Man Cave team and Sasha the dog in her new Man Cave basketball jersey.

Now in its tenth year, The Man Cave youth charity works nationally with young men to create safe spaces to discuss masculinity’s unique challenges and opportunities. It has partnered with Icon’s Change Collective to deliver communication programs that extend this work, increasing the health and well-being of young men as a result.

On a national level, preventative approaches to issues such as violence against women, mental health, suicide and harm reduction around gambling, alcohol and other drugs are being increasingly prioritised. This makes the partnership especially timely and an excellent opportunity for organisations to work with The Man Cave to positively impact the lives of young people around Australia.

“Culturally, we are at an inflection point for masculinity, which I think is very exciting. The question is, what next? What behaviours do men need to let go of? What behaviours and attitudes do they want to evolve into—both for their betterment and for the betterment of the communities around them?” said Hunter Johnson, CEO of The Man Cave.

The partnership will see both Icon and The Man Cave teams share resources, insights and expertise to deliver important behaviour change programs for state and federal government departments, including an ongoing strategic communications program focused on youth radicalisation. It will also inform work with NFPs and consumer brands to create advertising and communications that help to address unhelpful gender stereotypes and the issues they cause.

“The Man Cave has unique insights into the behaviours and nuanced experiences of young men in Australia, a typically hard-to-reach audience. This partnership allows us to combine these insights with our expertise in behaviour change programs to create authentic campaigns that will resonate and engage young men,” said head of Icon’s Change Collective, Mat Crompton.

“I’ve known Icon’s team for many years and appreciate the rigour and approach they take in addressing some of the issues that relate to masculine identities. The Man Cave’s team are thrilled to be working with Icon and are looking forward to what we can achieve with this partnership,” said Johnson.




