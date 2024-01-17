“The Industry Has Changed”: Hook Creative Studio Launches

Today sees the launch of Hook Creative Studio founded by brothers Pat and Matt Langton.

Hook has been formed to make creative things that people actually want to engage with. Hook believes the industry has changed; people are paying not to see ads, so things have to change no matter what. They do this by collaborating with clients from start to finish, with no ‘ta-da’ moments, more of a ‘that makes sense’ throughout the whole process.

To celebrate the launch, Hook have put together a brand film to showcase their 2D/3D abilities in-house and even produced the song featured in the film.

Hook is being launched by Pat Langton and his brother Matt Langton, with industry legend Mike Allen coming on board as Chairman. Pat Langton is a renowned creative and published author, previously a partner at MoP with Allen, who went on to sell the agency in 2022. Matt Langton has worked as a motion graphics designer in both Melbourne and London for the last 20 years, creating films for some of the world’s biggest brands. Together, they’re redefining what an agency is.

“We wanted to launch not just an agency, but a creative studio. The industry has changed and big agencies aren’t changing quick enough,” said Pat.

“The advertising landscape is more crowded than ever, so brands need to find creative ways to cut through the noise. Advertising isn’t just an ad anymore, it’s an experience, a book, a new product, or even a video game”.

“When you look at advertising as entertainment, it changes the way you talk to your audience. We want to bring a bit of fun back into advertising”.

“Hook was an idea that I had published back in 2021, and I’ve applied the knowledge and principles from the book building it into a creative studio”.

“The industry has changed so much since I started over 35 years ago and video is now what clients want. We’re bridging the gap between agency and production” said Allen.

“Video is more important than ever and a lot of agencies are just not set up to deal with the TikTok generation. Hook is positioned to deal with this problem and provide clients with creative solutions across all mediums that suit all of their needs,” Matt said.

“In my experience the video trend isn’t going away, in fact it’s even more important than ever before. You just have to look at social media and see that video is king”.