The Idea Shed Wins Bottlo Brand LMG’s Creative

Sydney independent creative agency, The Idea Shed, has won the Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) account off the back of a competitive pitch.

The Idea Shed (TIS) will be responsible for repositioning LMG’s brands and launching an integrated brand campaign along with an ongoing full service creative remit for their largest brands Bottlemart and SipnSave.

Ben Slocombe, head of marketing, from LMG said: “Right from the outset, we were impressed with TIS as a cultural fit with their undeniable strong experience combining building brands and retail. For us, the collaborative style they use to find innovative and creative ways to drive our members’ businesses will be a game changer. We currently have good sales momentum in the market, so the next phase to our growth story will be increasing our brand investment to build even stronger brands.”

The win further consolidates a year of impressive growth for The Idea Shed, the biggest in the agency’s 10 years, winning a host of new clients and continuing to invest in their team with a number of new hires.

The Idea Shed partner, Richie Strettell added: “Landing LMG has been on our hit list of revered new business clients for years, so you can imagine how elated we are to be appointed their agency of record. We’re excited to collaborate with an incredibly ambitious and hungry team at LMG, and together take their brands to the next level.”

It’s exciting to see how the agency has continued to grow over the last year. The expansion of our client base is a bi-product of significant investment in building an extremely talented and formidable team.”

Agency Pitch Team:

John Volckman – Partner

Richie Strettell – Partner

Adrian Moore – Head of Creative Experience

Anna Lawrenson – General Manager

Dan Adams – Group Account Director

Karin Andreasson – Senior Project Director

Emily Seay – Creative Strategist

Mike Avery – Creative Director

Julian Ansell – Creative

Claire Hughes – Mid Weight Designer

LMG Team

Gavin Saunders – CEO

Damien Page – General Manager

Ben Slocombe – Head of Marketing