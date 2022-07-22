The Federal Government’s Latest $11 Million COVID PSA Branded Massive Flop

Mary Madigan
The Health Department has come out and defended its $11 million spend on its Covid Vaccine Booster advertising campaign –  which has been criticised for doing too little, too late.

Last month, the health minister, Mark Butler, launched a six-week winter advertising campaign to promote boosters and all things the pandemic.

The Health Department also threw everything at the campaign, and it was rolled out across everything from socials to print.

The ads were meant to increase booster rates and featured fun taglines like, “wintertime is the best time” and “take on winter.”

The ads showed people rolling up their sleeves so they could enjoy winter to the fullest. It’s actually quite a feel-good campaign which is no small feat considering the ads are all about the pandemic.

However, before the six weeks had even wrapped up, Anne Ruston, the opposition health spokesperson, slammed the ads!

The Guardian has reported she said: “Mr Butler told Australians the government has a plan to boost vaccination rates and they would release a targeted $11m advertising campaign to inform Australians of how to stay safe this winter, but where is the campaign?” 

“We should be nearly four weeks into the six-week campaign, and what has the government got to show for it?”

The Guardian also reported that The health department responded to the criticism with a statement that said: “Communication on oral antiviral treatments is ongoing and is currently being provided through online channels, third parties that reach vulnerable groups, health and aged care providers, HealthDirect and the National Coronavirus Helpline. 

“In addition, a public health information campaign is being developed to encourage people who are at higher risk of developing severe illness from Covid-19 to have early discussions with their health professional about whether they are eligible for oral antiviral treatments.”

