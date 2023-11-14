The Hallway Names Kent Boswell As Creative Tech Ad Innovation Director

The Hallway has appointed Kent Boswell as creative tech ad innovation director. With a rich background in technology and production, Boswell brings a wealth of experience, having recently served as the national director of interactive at Traffik, the activation arm of the Clemenger Group, for four years.

In this newly created role, Boswell will play a crucial part in crafting Affective Ideas that leverage cutting-edge technology to maximise impact across the entire brand experience. His extensive experience equips him with a unique perspective as a creative technologist and innovator, combined with a deep passion for high-level creativity.

Prior to joining Traffik, Boswell was executive producer at Nakatomi (Finch) and executive producer, Resolution Design. He started his career at Saatchi & Saatchi in the late 90’s, and since then he has gained a wealth of global experience at companies including The Jim Henson Company (London), Curiious and Fuel VFX.

One of Boswell’s career highlights was helping to create the highly acclaimed ‘Project Revoice’, which was awarded the coveted Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Good and the elusive D&AD Black Pencil for Creative Use of Technology. He has also served on several international award juries including Cannes Lions, London International Awards, Effies, New York Festivals and Spikes Asia as Jury President.

Jules Hall, CEO, The Hallway said: “It’s rare to find someone with a deep understanding of technology, brands, and creativity. Kent is that person. He’s uniquely qualified to assist in the creation of Affective Ideas for today’s digital world, adding significant strength to our growing team.”

Of his new role, Kent Boswell said: “The possibilities within the realms of Digital, Tech and Innovation have never been more exciting. I’m thrilled to be a part of this highly talented team, contributing to the agency’s momentum, and expanding our current production capabilities, all in the pursuit of delivering exceptional work for our diverse portfolio of clients.”