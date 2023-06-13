The Hallway Appoints Graham Sweet As Head Of Strategy

In a period of significant business momentum, The Hallway has announced the appointment of Graham Sweet as head of strategy.

In this senior leadership position, Sweet will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for The Hallway’s portfolio of clients, unearthing the creative springboards that spark game changing Affective Ideas, while always gathering the evidence to prove the impact of the work.

With 20 years’ industry experience both locally and internationally, Sweet has held senior strategy roles at some of the best agencies in the world including DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi, Clemenger BBDO, The Royals and The Jupiter Drawing Room in Johannesburg. During his career he has worked across some of Australia’s most widely recognised brands including Commonwealth Bank, Netflix, Volkswagen, Unilever, Samsung, and Jacob’s Creek. His work has been widely recognised, winning a long-term effectiveness Effie for Volkswagen and a few other pieces of metal.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sweet to The Hallway. His pedigree and experience speak for themselves. But what really matters is the cultural fit. We’re on a mission. As is he. I’m really excited about what we will achieve together,” said Jules Hall, CEO, The Hallway.