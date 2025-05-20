The Growth Distillery Launches Technographics Study To Help Travel Brands Nail Consumer Behaviour

The Growth Distillery in collaboration with research partner Verve has launched a new study that positions ‘technographics’ (i.e. understanding how consumers interact with technology) as a powerful new tool for the travel industry, offering new insights into consumer behaviour and preferences.

The Technographics: Travel study reveals that catering to different technological comfort levels allows travel brands to smooth out the biggest (and often hidden) friction points in the customer journey and craft experiences that resonate on a personal level. This tailored approach will result in more engaged and satisfied customers, as well as lead to repeat business.

Key findings from the research include that while 80 per cent of Australians say travel is very important to them, more than 40 per cent don’t enjoy the booking process at all.

When enjoyment in the process is low, everything else suffers, too with 33 per cent of consumers delaying booking due to a poor experience, 50 per cent being more likely to abandon their cart and 50 per cent are less likely to recommend the travel brand.

Technographics, The Growth Distillery believes, can help by attracting more customers by catering to different needs of tech natives and those that still prefer human interaction. Adopting a technographic view of customers can increase consumer appeal by 40 per cent.

Reducing friction points by simplifying and streamlining the booking process, reducing cognitive load and ensuring transparency can attract two times more travellers who are less tech-savvy and less tech-trusting.

Creating enjoyable moments through the research phase, post-booking and during the trip can increase ‘next purchase’ likelihood by 33 per cent.

Director of The Growth Distillery, Dan Krigstein, said: “As technology continues to increase its sway over not just what, but how and where we shop, it is essential for brands to understand the nuanced relationship between where technological intervention enables, but more importantly inhibits purchase behaviour. By simply looking at our potential customers through a technographic lens, brands can make what they already do more valuable to more Australians.”