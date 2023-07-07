The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
    Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week.

    The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and great mates, Drew “Mitchy” Mitchell (71 caps), Matt “Gits” Giteau (103 caps) and Adam Ashley-Cooper “Swoop” (121 caps) come together to discuss this years’ Rugby Championship. The trio will also look ahead to the Rugby World Cup in France in September and the exciting new regime under the return of the inimitable Eddie Jones as Coach. The first episode features an exclusive interview with Eddie and his plans for the Wallabies.

    Hosting the series is seasoned TV presenter and comedian, James Rochford AKA “The Professor”, who is tasked with guiding the panel and their special guests through entertaining rugby chat that is as raw, authentic, and brutally honest as ever, tackling the game and life, head on.

    Listeners can expect great stories and a sharp analysis of the game, coupled with the humour and insight that has become synonymous with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby brand and English legends Mike Tindall and James Haskell with broadcaster Alex Payne at the helm.

    Matt Giteau of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (AU) said: “It’s an exciting time for rugby union in Australia. The Super Rugby season has just wrapped, the Championship and World Cup are approaching and then the World Cup lands on Australian soil in 2027.

    The Good, The Bad & The Rugby has led the conversation over in the UK for years.  Now it’s time to stoke the rivalry and we can’t wait to put an Aussie spin on it. It’s a great way to unify two great nations, entertain the fans and keep up the passion for the game.”

    Mike Tindall of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (UK) comments: “Given Australia’s own unique, rich rugby heritage, this year felt like the perfect time to expand the series down under. It’s an exciting era for the game, with the British and Irish Lions heading down under in 2025 and the men’s Rugby World Cup gracing Australian shores in 2027 followed by the women in 2029.  Let the fun and games begin!”

    Dropping weekly on Wednesdays at 6am AEST in audio, new episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, with the video show appearing on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’s YouTube channel on the same day.

    The series launched this week on Wednesday 5 July and will run weekly until August 8. The show is sponsored by Harvey Norman and kicks off with a special interview with Eddie Jones.

