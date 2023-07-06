The General Store Boosts Creative Firepower With New Team Hires

Continuing to boost its multidisciplinary offering, award-winning strategy and innovation agency The General Store has added two new members to its creative team – Art Director Dan Li and Copywriter Mitch Taylor.

Reporting to chief creative officer Marcus Tesoriero, Li and Taylor join The General Store during a time of surging client growth and creative expansion for the agency.

“Ambition and drive can’t be taught, and these guys have it in spades. I’m looking forward to doing some great work with them – the kind that only The G Store is famous for,” says Tesoriero.

L-R: Mitch Taylor, Marcus Tesoriero & Dan Li

“Plus, they’re already immersed within our G Store workplace culture. Like a well-loved celebrity couple, we’ve nicknamed them ‘Dammit’.”

Li and Taylor join The General Store after stints at The Royals, where they produced an impressive body of work for clients such as Coopers, Coates, MOSH, Deliveroo and Koala. Both Li and Taylor are currently placed in the top 10 in Best Ads rankings.

“It’s exciting to join Marcus and the team at The G Store. We can’t wait to continue learning, get stuck in and create some industry-renowned work,” says Taylor.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for us. The agency is so unique and it’s absolutely firing at the moment. We want to create some amazing work here to get some big wins on the board – and if I can get my hair looking half as good as Marcus’s, that will be a bonus.” adds Li.

The General Store is a multi-disciplinary creative agency and works with major brands like Rebel, Barbeques Galore, Freedom, Breville, and Primo.