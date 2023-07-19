The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change
Leah Mether (lead image) is author of Steer Through the Storm: How to Communicate and Lead Courageously Through Change (Ingram Sparks, $25.00) and a communication specialist obsessed with making the people part of leadership and work life easier through the development of “soft skills”. In this guest post, Mether offers top tips to communicate and lead when you’re business is going through huge change…
In 2023 the pace of change and rate of uncertainty seems to be accelerating worldwide. Whether it’s industry transitions, corporate shake-ups, or the aftermath of natural disasters and a global pandemic, it’s a time of big feelings, emotions, and reactions as people grapple with the unknown. Whether you’re a CEO, executive, middle manager or team leader; whether you instigated the change or it’s being forced on you; you have a role to play in steering your people through the storm of change so they make it out the other side.
Leading through change is about people and to do it well you have to use your people skills. More heart, less head. It takes courage and requires human-centred leadership that balances warmth and empathy with strength and accountability. Why? Because organisations don’t change, people do and unless you deal with the feelings and emotions of your people and lead in a way they want to follow, the change you’re implementing will never succeed.
Communicating and leading courageously through change requires five key elements. They are:
CREATE CLARITY
Get clear on how you want to navigate the change, clarify your key messages, tailor them to your audience, and then provide that clarity to your team, explaining why the change is needed, why they should care, and why it’s beneficial for them to get on board. Even if you don’t have all the answers or know the detail about what the change is or how it affects your people, you can still create a level of clarity by being proactive and transparent in your communication. Keep your messaging simple, clear and concise.
CONNECT WITH CURIOSITY
Connect with your people, show them you care, and get curious about their feelings, concerns and responses to the change. This empathetic approach builds trust and ensures your people feel seen, heard and understood. The better you understand someone the more effectively you can lead them and you’ll be far less likely to be shocked by reactions, resignations and issues you never knew existed, until they blow up.
CHALLENGE WITH CANDOUR
Navigating change is hard but in the middle of the hard you and your people have a choice about how you respond. Reminding yourself and your team of this choice requires you to challenge mindsets, focus and behaviour in a candid and frank way. Absolutely, empathise with where your people are at, but you still have a responsibility to hold your people accountable for their performance. Don’t shy away from tough conversations during change but do remember to stay hard on the issue, soft on the person.
COACH WITH COMPASSION
Support and encourage your people to find their own answers to the challenges they face during change. Do this by making the time to meet one-on-one with your staff and having coaching conversations. It’s not about rescuing, problem-solving, pity, or providing quick-fix answers. It’s about asking questions, prompting reflection, and using future-focussed inquiry to help them steer themselves through the storm. This is the chance for you as a leader to have a lasting impact on your team. Coaching conversations empower your people to take personal responsibility for finding their own solutions and compassion ensures they feel cared for and supported along the way.
COMMIT WITH CONSISTENCY
Leading through change is not something you do once. It’s not one conversation, one meeting or message. It’s a process that requires commitment and consistency, repetition and reinforcement. Many changes fail because they are over-managed and under-communicated. Change leadership and messages need to be instilled into day-to-day activities in new and varied ways. You need to keep banging the drum. You need to be consistent in your communication, behaviour and actions if you want to build trust so your people follow you through the uncertainty.
Picture this: change is happening and your people are processing their feelings, behaving appropriately, and still delivering results as part of a productive team. They may not like the change and still have concerns but they’re working through that with you, not against you. They are not stuck or bogged down resisting, blocking or arguing because they feel supported, cared for and understood. Following the five Cs as a leader through change will help shift your team towards acceptance, allowing you to steer through the storm to calmer waters with your ship and your crew intact.
Please login with linkedin to commentLeah Mether
Latest News
B&T TV: The Social Soup Team Dispel Creator Marketing Myths
Tell colleagues you're not to be disturbed watching the latest B&T TV instalment. Save for the surprise arrival of cake.
Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”
Adelaide's always moaning it never gets enough tourists and then this opportunity arrives and the silence is deafening.
News.com.au Launches Nationwide Survey The Great Aussie Debate
News.com.au has launched The Great Aussie Debate, a new nationwide survey to discover what makes Australians tick, everything from the silly to the serious.
carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]
‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]
Heath Walker Swaps Teslas For Trucks In Director Of Marketing & Comms Role
Does your local pub trivia have an annoying oversupply of truck drivetrain questions? Heath Walker could be your man.
Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue
Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Hunted Contestants Take To Land, Sky And Sea
Got a psycho ex that just won't go away? 10's cool reality show Hunted may or may not offer some valuable tips.
Orange’s Viral World Cup Ad Is Great, But When Will We Stop Comparing The Men’s & Women’s Games?
This ad has stirred debate in the B&T office today. Taking attention away from the usual "whose lunch stinks?" debate.
Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings Once More
Wobbleboard fans and pigeon fanciers again fail to make any kind of dent in monthly top 100 podcast rankings.
Wavemaker CIO Philippa Noilea-Tani: Commonwealth Games Cancellation “Will Be More Significant For Media Owners”
The Commonwealth Games cancellation isn't merely bad news for adland, it's killing kids' badminton dreams everywhere.
Anthony Albanese Clashes With Ben Fordham Over The Voice In Fiery 2GB Interview
"Leftie scum" now thinking twice about appearing on Ben Fordham's radio program after announcer tears PM a new one.
Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport
We don't need to tell Cadbury how to suck eggs, but we need little if any inducement to partake in its brands.
Updated Alcohol Advertising Code Mandates Minimum 80% Adult Audience For Ad Placement
Is booze your game? Then we suggest you read this. And by that we mean make ads about it, not overly imbibe it.
Roy Morgan: Aussie Cinema Attendance Soars 31%, As Women Drive Ticket Sales
Study finds Aussies are flocking back to the cinema. Further proof $18 Maltesers and $22 popcorn are no deterrent.
Havas Nabs Mindshare’s Candice Veasey For Chief People Officer Role
Mindshare's Candice Veasey says arrivederci North Sydney and crosses the Bridge for new Rocks-based position.
Omnicom CEO John Wren: “We’re Responding With AI As If Our Hair Were On Fire”
B&T does ask anyone delivering financial numbers to make headline-grabbing, highfalutin statements like this one.
Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]
TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia
Clearly not fussed by the oversupply of music streaming services, TikTok's venturing into the overly crowded pool.
Publicis Sapient: 94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services
Study finds 94% of Aussies use government digi services. You would too if you ever had to go into one of their offices.
Nike’s Women’s World Cup Ad Drops & It’s Glorious Fun!
Nike declared B&T's favourite World Cup ad. That said, we're yet to see Ali Baba Kebabs' or Tuffy's Mufflers' efforts.
Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads
Do you have an online shopping addiction? Friends may need to stage an intervention with this latest Pinterest news.
CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]
Sunday Gravy Delivers Some Odd Anti-AI Messaging For Nando’s
Sunday Gravy proving it's the agency to turn to for some oddballism. Yes, that's B&T flouting the King's English again.
oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships
Gone are the days when the outdoor industry was a large ladder, glue pot & rolled-up poster. As you'll discover here.
Macca’s Releases Limited-Edition World Cup Sauces
Macca's unveils World Cup-inspired menu items. Thankfully no sign of an ostrich burger or deep-fried beaver testicles.
Emotive Adds Michael Graziano To Its Roster Of Creative Directors
Michael ‘Graz’ Graziano has joined the Emotive team and in doing so has completely ruled out Mick or even Mike.
Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]
Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
PwC has been in the news a lot lately and not necessarily for all the right reasons. And here it is again in the news.
“It’s Pornography!” Retailer Big W Forced To Defend Graphic Kid’s Sex Book Amid Parent Fury
Kid's sex manual fails to cover dealing with psychos, getting your favourite T-shirt back & drunk dialling an ex at 3am.
Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]
Lucio Ribeiro Follows Melissa Hopkins From Optus To Seven For New Digital Marketing & Innovation Role
Lucio Ribeiro joins Seven's digital marketing team amid high hopes he'll do something about the dreadful staff coffee.
Monday TV Ratings: Nine Falls To Third Place As Dancing With The Stars Waltzes To Success
Sure, Nine may have come third last night but it is about to release the flying monkeys in the shape of the Ashes.
First Nations Creators Program Returns: Exclusive Interview with Meta & Screen Australia
Are your claims to be an amateur filmmaker thwarted by the fact you never make any actual films? Read on here.
Threads’ Monetisation “Can’t Happen Soon Enough”
Industry expert says Threads' monetisation can't happen quickly enough. Zuck's accountant saying the very same thing.
Blow To Broadcasters & Agencies As Andrews Government Cans 2026 Commonwealth Games
Are you the office barefoot bowls champ? Thought you were a roughie for the 2026 Comm Games? Read on in horror here.