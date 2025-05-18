The Daily Aus Launches Original Podcast Series ‘Investigating Ozempic’

The Daily Aus (TDA) has announced the launch of Investigating Ozempic — an original podcast series examining the soaring popularity of weight loss drugs and their impact on young Aussies.

With interviews, firsthand accounts and commentary from health professionals, the series raises questions about patient care, safety protocols, and marketing and prescribing practices in a rapidly evolving health sector.

Hosted and produced by TDA’s features editor Emma Gillespie, Investigating Ozempic dives into Australia’s medical weight-loss industry, offering insight into how young people are engaging with medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Over three episodes, the podcast explores the medical, ethical and commercial landscape behind the global rise of these drugs.

A survey of more than 23,000 TDA followers found 11 per cent of young people have used Ozempic or a similar drug, while 43 per cent of respondents said they want to (or have previously wanted to) try weight-loss medication.

“Ozempic has dominated headlines over recent years, but the experience of young Australians has been missing from the conversation,” Investigating Ozempic host Emma Gillespie said.

“We received overwhelming feedback from our audience, including hundreds of lived-experience anecdotes, warranting further scrutiny into how these medications are being prescribed, monitored and marketed to young people. This series aims to provide clarity and context to an issue that touches many aspects of young people’s lives”.

The first episode of Investigating Ozempic is available now on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, with parts two and three dropping on 20 and 21 May.