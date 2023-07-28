The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.  

The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective action against plastic pollution across the world.  

Jacquie Riddell, CEO of Take 3 for the Sea, said: “This refresh is crucial to help grow and expand our important message to new global audiences. Our plastic waste is literally trashing our oceans, harming and killing marine life and impacting human health and the wellbeing of the entire planet. We must pull out all stops to solve this global environmental crisis, which means encouraging personal responsibility to contribute to the solution.  

“Working with the wonderful team at The CWK, we hope to make the Take 3 for the Sea story even more compelling to guide millions more people towards positive actions they can take to solve the problem.”

The partnership will see The CWK undertake the full brand identity journey for the charity, from research and strategy to creating the new look and feel.   

Nina Charbon, head of marketing and engagement of Take 3 for the Sea, says the partnership will help professionalise and expand the reach of the charity, which started as a grassroots organisation nine years ago and has expanded into a global movement educating millions of people about sustainability.  

Charbon added: “Effectively communicating our message, values and impact to a broader audience is crucial for us. A brand refresh will enable us to refine our visual identity, messaging, and brand strategy to resonate with our global target audience and stakeholders. As a result, we will expand our reach and foster greater engagement with our cause.

“With The Company We Keep’s expertise and creative vision, we have full confidence that this collaboration will give our brand a well-deserved upgrade to inspire even greater action. Collaborating with an organisation that possesses such talent, creativity, and experience is something that, as a not-for-profit, we can only dream of!”

The new partnership is a logical extension for The CWK, which has a strong commitment to sustainability across its work internally and with clients, including across large scale events and activations. 

Nigel Ruffell, CEO of The CWK, commented: “At The CWK, we prioritise giving back to initiatives that resonate with our core beliefs and have a genuine impact. Take 3 for the Sea’s dedicated efforts to combat plastic pollution and safeguard our oceans resonates perfectly with a people-driven brand like us. We believe in delivering positive and innovative experiences while upholding our responsibility to protect the planet and its resources.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

The company we keep

Latest News

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.