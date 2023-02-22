The Company We Keep Expands With New Singapore Office

Brand experience firm The Company We Keep has expanded into South-East Asia (SEA) with a new Singapore office (lead image: Rigel Ruffell, CEO).

The Singapore base will help clients such as Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, and Docusign put together events in Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and beyond.

The new office will be run by Victor Darmawan who has more than 16 years experience working in agencies across Singapore and Indonesia. Darmawan will initially be supported by two producers and coordinators locally, with other project aspects such as digital, creative, and design being serviced from Australia.

The firm said its new Singapore base will help it service whole APAC region with a local team of producers supported by the wider advanced capabilities of the 50 plus person Australian team.

“Local knowledge is imperative for what we do for our clients,” said Ruffell.

“We have always partnered with trusted local preferred suppliers and contractors in these regions, and they have always guided and advised us on local nuances and differences. Having an office in Singapore solidifies this, giving us a community hub and a competitive edge in the area. We are incredibly fortunate to have already built so much expertise in the region via our Australian team, and see the Singapore office as an evolution of this.”

“I’m so excited to be part of the launch team for The CWK – Singapore,” added Darmawan.

“The business already has a globally recognised list of clients, being able to now provide on-the-ground local event support, while leveraging the skill set and expertise of the existing Australian team members, means we can expand those partnerships, and in time, further build our international portfolio,” said Mr Darmawan.