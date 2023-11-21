The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires
Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers.
Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow
Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly appointed project director Tam Xu will spearhead the delivery of bespoke projects for clients across the SEA region. Additionally, Xu will nurture and train the team of producers for the Singapore Hub, ensuring a stellar production powerhouse.
Xu has held various roles and showcased exceptional skills. At MOI Global, Xu played a pivotal role in setting up the events and project management teams from scratch. As an event director, she successfully led a growing team, managed end-to-end event planning and execution, and built strong client relationships with companies such as Fujifilm, Google Cloud, Oracle, Red Hat, and UBS.
“The CWK has an envious reputation and I’m thrilled to be part of the SEA team during an exciting growth phase. Together with Victor, I look forward to scaling new heights, building a team and achieving new milestones for The CWK’s Singapore Hub,” said Xu.
In her position as Project Director, Xu is responsible for day-to-day project management across multiple departments, ensuring operational and financial discipline, delivery excellence, and resource optimization.
Nicole Pow and Deon Tan will also be stepping into Project Management roles within the Singapore Hub, where they will be overseeing The CWK projects. Pow will leverage her tech-savvy expertise, while Tan will take on a social and creative-heavy role.
Pow has spent the last 8 years in events management, where she’s worked on many events ranging from conferences, meetings, award ceremonies, travel incentives and more. Tan brings 10 years of experience across events, sales, and marketing.
“I am incredibly excited about Tam, Nicole, and Deon joining the company, and I look forward to working closely with them to elevate Singapore as the next Hub for The CWK. Together, we will continue to provide world-class service to our clients, fostering growth and success,” said Victor Darmawan, business director Asia at The CWK.
“The addition of Tam, Nicole, and Deon to our growing team is a testament to The Company We Keep’s remarkable success in the SEA region. Each of them brings a wealth of invaluable experience that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities across APAC. With our expanding team and reinforced presence, we’re embarking on an exciting journey filled with limitless opportunities, and we eagerly anticipate the amazing work they will do,” said Nigel Ruffell, CEO at The CWK.
With the Singapore base launching earlier this year, The CWK has already commenced work with clients such as Credit Suisse and WalkMe. Adding to the roster of project work with foundation clients Salesforce, and Docusign.
Servicing client events globally, The CWK creates experiences that uniquely target the senses by delivering strong, long-lasting, emotional bonds between audiences and brands.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Why Women Are Still In A Long-Term Relationship With Magazines
This columnist opines women still love a magazine. Not to mention the printing industry's love of said mag-loving women.
Jackie O Rushed To Hospital Following Live On-Air Medical Emergency
If you thought anyone was going to have a heart attack live to air it would have been Kyle or Ray in one of his rages.
Monday TV Ratings: Dessert Masters Delivers Chocolate Koala
As much as a chocolate koala sounds like a sordid sex position, it turns out it was actually a tasty dessert.
ODV & Archies Bring Back ‘Most Renowned Man In The World Of Feet’
Back by popular demand, an internet favourite commercial, viewed by over 20 million worldwide, is returning with an unforgettable sequel. Kiwi video production company ODV and Australian footwear brand Archies are creating a marketing universe with one compelling character at its centre – celebrity foot masseur Yanderas Janderas (aka the most renowned man in the […]
X’s Linda Yaccarino Claims “Vocal Minority” Seeking To “Undermine” Platform, Despite Friends Urging Her To Resign Amid Dire Economic Forecast
Had Bud Light not already written the script of how to f@ck a brand, Twitter could also pen said tome.
Tesco Delivers Contender For Christmas Ad Of The Year
The Poms once again showing the world how to do a Christmas ad. That's not to diminish the work out of Kazakhstan.
IKEA Trolls Balenciaga In HILARIOUS Towel Ad
IKEA showing off its sense of humour here. And not merely in expecting you to spend four days erecting a bookshelf.
Switch Digital Launches Self-Serve Digital TV Booking Innovation
Independent media agency Switch Digital has launched a self-serve digital TV booking interface for use by some smaller clients. The interface helps streamline geo-targeted digital TV campaigns for smaller clients including setting the audience targets, planning the channels, creative in-built tools to seamlessly create a 30-second TV commercial, and measuring and reporting. It can provide […]
Fuller Brand Communication Acquires BrandMatters
Fuller Brand Communication acquires rival comms agency BrandMatters. Has no plans to change the name to FullMatt.
Accenture Song to Drive Content Production Transformation For Accor
Stressed? Moody? B&T wants you to stare at this lead image and pretend you're drinking a very overpriced hotel cocktail.
Tampons For Men: How Vuokkoset & TBWA\Helsinki Are De-Feminising Menstrual Products
If further proof we indeed live in enlightened times, look no further than this article's headline.
“Up In Smoke!” Turns Out Snoop Giving Up The Weed Was One Huge Marketing Stunt For BBQ Brand
Why do we feel Snoop without weed is like Marty Sheargold without a drink or Andrew O'Keefe without a gaol conviction.
Amy Shark & Hoodoo Gurus Among 500 Artists Supporting 2023 Fair Pay For Radio Play Bill
Aussie artists campaign for bigger share of radio's pie or Thirsty Merc threatening to come out of retirement.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 5!
B&T's vote for Australia's greatest-ever ad is much like the recent referendum sans the mudslinging and Kamahl.
“Kelly Helped Me Kill My Crippling Imposter Syndrome” – Mel Hopkins Stands Up For Outgoing Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin
Optus customers may still be brandishing pitchforks, but at least here's some kind words for its departing CEO.
Movember & EasyDNA Partner For ‘Mancestry’ Test Uncover The Greatness In The Mo
Couldn't muster any more than some embarrassing schoolboy lip fluff this Movember? Take solace in the good you're doing.
Are You Judge Worthy? B&T Needs Your Expert Eye For All Our Awards!
B&T is looking for judges for all our 2024 events. We'll even supply a white coat and clipboard for added authenticity.
Slew Of New Hires & Clients At FleishmanHillard
Here's some exciting news out of FleishmanHillard. Not as exciting as Travis Head's ton, but exciting nonetheless.
New Mitsubishi Electric Campaign From Paper Moose Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
You know summer is upon us when you get a flux of air conditioning and cockroach spray ads and Big Bang Theory reruns.
Aussie Journalist Claims “Newsroom Rules” Are Preventing “Balanced And Accurate” Reporting On Israel Gaza War
Media Diversity Australia, headed by Mariam Veiszadeh, has expressed concerns for the psychological safety of journalists in Australia covering the conflict in Gaza. In a statement, the organisation said that it had been contacted by several culturally diverse journalists who have expressed concern about the lack of “psychological safety” in some newsrooms in Australia. Worryingly, […]
It’s “Sweet-Ish Not Swedish” In New Campaign For Somersby Super Crisp Cider Via Clems
Is there a more divisive drink than cider? Although, it does give you fruity belches for fellow drinkers to enjoy.
Sarah Davidson Named Local Ambassador For Launch Of First Fully Electric PEUGEOT
Award-winning communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has teamed up with PEUGEOT Australia to support the launch of their first local ambassador, in line with the release of the PEUGEOT E-2008 SUV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV passenger vehicle to launch in the Australian market. With activity spanning creative strategy, ambassador engagement, content […]
Fast 10: Ogilvy’s Sally Kissane On Winning Gongs & Zinger Burgers!
Ogilvy's Sally Kissane takes B&T's Fast 10. By that we mean quick fire questions, not 100 metre sprint.
“The Media Reinforces Traditional Gender Roles” Says Innocean & The 100% Project Stage One Research
Innocean study finds adland reinforces stereotypes of men. Clearly they've not read B&T's man tampon story today.
Sitecore Nabs Kathie Johnson As CMO From Talkdesk
Digital experience management software Sitecore has named Kathie Johnson (lead image) as its new chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately. Johnson will lead Sitecore’s marketing function based out of the firm’s San Francisco headquarters. With over 25 years of experience building brands that customers love in the B2B technology sector, Johnson most recently was the […]
Commerical Radio Petitions Pollies Over Increase To Overseas Music Rights
The commercial radio industry is calling on Federal politicians to protect it from an unfair fee hike proposed by multinational record companies, as the industry already pays around $40 million a year in fees and any increase would threaten the sustainability of local stations. Commercial radio stations currently pay fees to the Australasian Performing Right […]
Sam Altman Will NOT Be Returning To OpenAI
Co-founder of Twitch Emmett Shear has become interim CEO of OpenAI, as talks to bring back outgoing CEO Sam Altman (LEAD) break down. The Information has revealed that Altman will not be returning as CEO of OpenAI. Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI on Friday after a “deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that […]
Assembled Media Hits A Hole-In-One With Golf Australia Media Win
Data-led media agency Assembled Media has secured a significant win with Golf Australia, putting the agency in charge of the organisation’s entire range of media activity. Golf Australia is the governing body of the sport in Australia and is responsible for developing programs and conducting tournaments across the country to increase interest in the game. […]
PlayStation Partners With Unexpected Gamers To Celebrate Three Year Anniversary of PS5 Via Poem
As part of the three-year anniversary celebrations of the PS5, PlayStation Australia has partnered with some of Australia’s most famous (and unexpected) gamers to discuss how gaming makes them feel and the heightened emotions it evokes. As part of the campaign developed by Poem, Tash Sultana (Musician), Robert Whittaker (Mixed Martial Artist) (Lead Image) and […]
Walkley Winners Push To End Fossil Fuel Sponsorship Of Journalism Award
Walkley Winners push to end Ampol's sponsorship of the event. And not merely for the total brand misalignment.
NITV Goes High Definition From December 5
From 5 December 2023, NITV will be available in HD for the first time with free-to-air channel 34 transitioning to an HD service. The move will allow NITV to broadcast content in HD, providing audiences using compatible TVs with higher picture quality and an improved viewing experience. To ensure NITV remains accessible to people who […]
Aussies’s World Cup Win Marred By The “Most Awkward Trophy Presentation Of All Time”
As disastrous as this trophy presentation was, thankfully no one copped an unwanted snogging like the Women's World Cup.
How Komo Is Revolutionising How Brands Connect, Grow & Nurture Customer Relationships
Could your customer relationships do with a little watering & fertilising? This read may be just the manure you need.
Elon Musk To File “Thermonuclear Lawsuit” As More Advertisers Leave X
No one ever wants a "thermonuclear lawsuit", but you particularly don't want one from the world's richest man.
Kelly Bayer Rosmarin Resigns From Optus After Outage Leaves 10 Million Without Coverage
Hate your boss? Know how to f@ck over your company's IT systems? There's plenty of lessons in the Optus fiasco.
INSIDE NGEN: Val Morgan Outdoor’s Jayde Mavrik On Finding Your Passion
Did Mondayitis have you hiding under the doona again this morning? Read this to see if you really do just hate your job.