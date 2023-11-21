The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires

Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers.

Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow

Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly appointed project director Tam Xu will spearhead the delivery of bespoke projects for clients across the SEA region. Additionally, Xu will nurture and train the team of producers for the Singapore Hub, ensuring a stellar production powerhouse.

Xu has held various roles and showcased exceptional skills. At MOI Global, Xu played a pivotal role in setting up the events and project management teams from scratch. As an event director, she successfully led a growing team, managed end-to-end event planning and execution, and built strong client relationships with companies such as Fujifilm, Google Cloud, Oracle, Red Hat, and UBS.

“The CWK has an envious reputation and I’m thrilled to be part of the SEA team during an exciting growth phase. Together with Victor, I look forward to scaling new heights, building a team and achieving new milestones for The CWK’s Singapore Hub,” said Xu.

In her position as Project Director, Xu is responsible for day-to-day project management across multiple departments, ensuring operational and financial discipline, delivery excellence, and resource optimization.

Nicole Pow and Deon Tan will also be stepping into Project Management roles within the Singapore Hub, where they will be overseeing The CWK projects. Pow will leverage her tech-savvy expertise, while Tan will take on a social and creative-heavy role.

Pow has spent the last 8 years in events management, where she’s worked on many events ranging from conferences, meetings, award ceremonies, travel incentives and more. Tan brings 10 years of experience across events, sales, and marketing.

“I am incredibly excited about Tam, Nicole, and Deon joining the company, and I look forward to working closely with them to elevate Singapore as the next Hub for The CWK. Together, we will continue to provide world-class service to our clients, fostering growth and success,” said Victor Darmawan, business director Asia at The CWK.

“The addition of Tam, Nicole, and Deon to our growing team is a testament to The Company We Keep’s remarkable success in the SEA region. Each of them brings a wealth of invaluable experience that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities across APAC. With our expanding team and reinforced presence, we’re embarking on an exciting journey filled with limitless opportunities, and we eagerly anticipate the amazing work they will do,” said Nigel Ruffell, CEO at The CWK.

With the Singapore base launching earlier this year, The CWK has already commenced work with clients such as Credit Suisse and WalkMe. Adding to the roster of project work with foundation clients Salesforce, and Docusign.

Servicing client events globally, The CWK creates experiences that uniquely target the senses by delivering strong, long-lasting, emotional bonds between audiences and brands.




