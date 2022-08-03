The B&T Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Poll Is At Boiling Point!

By the time you read this, the People’s Choice poll will have passed 9000 votes and will be well on its way to the magical 10,000 mark. Are you included among the throng?

Your chance to vote will end at 9 am tomorrow! So there is seriously no time to mess around.

To add to the drama, because we love the drama, we are giving you plenty of live updates! So you can be part of the action.

Don’t forget your vote counts; remember when Jessica Mauboy didn’t win Australian Idol? Don’t let that happen at this year’s Women in Media Awards.

We’ve crunched the numbers to find out the frontrunners for this prestigious title. A B&T team member was even spotted ringing their Mum that is good at maths, to work this out. So we are taking this very seriously.

So, who’s reigning supreme? Well, it’s getting down to the wire!

Sophie Belluomo, has been overtaken by Simone Douglas, Jill Munt is climbing her way up the charts and Rosie Chong is holding onto the third spot.

People’s Choice leaderboard

Simone Douglas – Social Media AOK | The Duke of Brunswick Hotel

Sophie Belluomo – crybaby productions

Rosie Chong – Tribal

The Aunties

Sarah Clark – Paramount ANZ

Dee Madigan

Fernanda Gil-Pier – The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Jill Munt – Seven

Nat Taylor – SHERPA

Surbhi Mishra – oOh!media

Erin Ferreira – Fox Sports

Don’t agree with the results? Click HERE to have your say on who should be crowned the WIM Awards People’s Choice winner now!

Please note that you can vote for as many women as you want, but you can only vote once.

All winners for this year’s WIM Awards will be revealed at the official ceremony on Friday, 19th August 2022, at The Venue in Alexandria – expect glamour, fabulousness and booze.

