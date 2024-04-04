The Brand Agency Jets Off With Tourism WA Creative Contract

Tourism Western Australia has awarded The Brand Agency its new Creative Services contract to continue bringing Walking On A Dream to the world. The contract was awarded effective 20 March 2024 and will be in place for up to five years.

Tourism WA and The Brand Agency worked together to launch the highly successful Walking On A Dream destination brand for Western Australia in September 2022. Since the new brand launch in September 2022, annual visitor spend in Western Australia increased by around 36 per cent from $12.27 billion to $17.7 billion in December 2023.

In November 2023, Tourism WA and The Brand Agency were nominated for an ARIA Music Award for Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement category after Empire Of The Sun rerecorded their hit single “Walking On A Dream” to support the brand.

Tourism WA managing director Carolyn Turnbull said she was delighted to continue the agency’s partnership with The Brand Agency following the success of the destination brand. “Walking On A Dream has been truly embraced by the tourism industry in Western Australia, so we will be proud to again work in partnership with The Brand Agency to continue to deliver this inspiring and unified brand and bring even more visitors to Western Australia, the Dream State”.

“The Brand Agency will strengthen Western Australia’s global brand to drive awareness, consideration, and conversion and help us achieve our vision for Western Australia to be recognised as a world-class destination, immersing people in our unique cultures, communities and environment”.

Walking On A Dream has launched across major global cities including London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo and will continue to be the global brand platform for the next five years.

The Brand Agency business director Brendon Lewis said working with Tourism WA on the development and global rollout of Walking On A Dream has been an incredible experience for everyone at the agency.

“Knowing we can continue to evolve the brand is exciting, we can’t wait to see where we take it. We thank Tourism WA for their confidence in us as we continue this very important work for the tourism industry in Western Australia”.