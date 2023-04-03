The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand.

    Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region.

    Tod’s role ensures maximum impact and exploitation of BBC Studios’ content through multi-genre, multi-year deals. As part of the international sales team Tod also inputs into global deals, content partnerships and co-productions on behalf of ANZ and is a core member of the ANZ executive leadership team.

    Fiona Lang, general manager BBC Studios ANZ, said:  “Deb is an expert in working with our partners in the region to find the best home for our content.  Under her leadership we have secured strong, ongoing relationships with every major FTA and SVOD platform in the market.  Adding carriage renewal deals to Deb’s responsibilities means she will be able to take a holistic, strategic view across all our content partnerships to ensure we are driving the best returns from our programming and I am delighted that she is taking on this new role.”

    Deb Tod, director of content partnerships and sales said:  “I’m excited for this new role, and what the future holds. The industry is constantly evolving and BBC Studios has a huge catalogue of quality, in-demand content across every genre and a brand that resonates with audiences. Our ambitious global growth plans mean that pipeline is ever expanding,  with a string of recent deals adding to our stable of wholly owned and invested indies alongside  development deals with the UK’s best creative talents allowing us to have deeper, richer conversations with our partners.”

    Tod has been with BBC Studios ANZ for more than eight years, first joining as a senior sales executive before quickly rising through the ranks.  During her time with the company she has overseen the negotiation of numerous key deals including last year’s renewal of a multi-genre, multi-year deal with ABC; natural history deals with Nine and TVNZ and a multi-year deal with Foxtel for lifestyle content including exclusive access to The Bake Off brand.

    Tod is supported in her new role by senior content sales manager Stephen O’Hanlon, sales managers Bruno Liporoni and Melissa Caracatsanis,  and sales planning and client marketing manager Donna Meaker.

    BBC

