The Athlete’s Foot Promote The Perfect FIT With New Online Talk Show

The Athlete’s Foot, also known as the “Experts in Fit”, have commissioned some well-known faces to explore a range of topics all related to FIT in their new online series #FITTALK.

Each season, a new host will tackle different topics ranging from finding the right shoes for your activity, enhancing your FIT with the correct gear, keeping motivated during your FIT session, and the best shoe brands for your FIT.

The first season features Adam and Symon – of Gogglebox and YouTube fame – over the coming month exploring the importance of FIT over the coming month, with the first episode exploring the true definition of ‘FIT’.

The duo chat with several experts including Australian Podiatry Association (Apoda) accredited sports podiatrist, John Osborne, and master FIT technician, Toby Plant, as they uncover finding the right shoes, implications of wearing incorrect footwear and the difference in all shoe types.

“At The Athlete’s Foot we carry so many different brands and styles that all serve a different purpose or are designed to accommodate different activities,” says The Athlete’s Foot senior marketing manager, Arlene Hubbard.

“There is a lot of misinformation, and it can be incredibly confusing, maybe even a little frustrating, if you don’t have the right shoes or you may not even know where to start.

“FITTALK is designed to be a resource to give our customers information from a credible source to help or empower them to speak to professionals and get the right shoes for whatever they are doing.

“Considering we’ve been fitting feet since ’76 we thought why not come from us.”

New episodes drop weekly at 10am on Sundays and can be found via The Athlete’s Foot’s official website, as well as Instagram and YouTube.

Season two will feature Postcards’ Brodie Harper as the new host explores different types of FIT.

Credits

Creative Production: The Agency

Production/Marketing Assistance: Marissa Faith

Influencer Management: Leapfrogger