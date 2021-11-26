The Athlete’s Foot Promote The Perfect FIT With New Online Talk Show

The Athlete’s Foot Promote The Perfect FIT With New Online Talk Show
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Athlete’s Foot, also known as the “Experts in Fit”, have commissioned some well-known faces to explore a range of topics all related to FIT in their new online series #FITTALK.

Each season, a new host will tackle different topics ranging from finding the right shoes for your activity, enhancing your FIT with the correct gear, keeping motivated during your FIT session, and the best shoe brands for your FIT.

The first season features Adam and Symon – of Gogglebox and YouTube fame – over the coming month exploring the importance of FIT over the coming month, with the first episode exploring the true definition of ‘FIT’.

The duo chat with several experts including Australian Podiatry Association (Apoda) accredited sports podiatrist, John Osborne, and master FIT technician, Toby Plant, as they uncover finding the right shoes, implications of wearing incorrect footwear and the difference in all shoe types.

“At The Athlete’s Foot we carry so many different brands and styles that all serve a different purpose or are designed to accommodate different activities,” says The Athlete’s Foot senior marketing manager, Arlene Hubbard.

“There is a lot of misinformation, and it can be incredibly confusing, maybe even a little frustrating, if you don’t have the right shoes or you may not even know where to start.

“FITTALK is designed to be a resource to give our customers information from a credible source to help or empower them to speak to professionals and get the right shoes for whatever they are doing.

“Considering we’ve been fitting feet since ’76 we thought why not come from us.”

New episodes drop weekly at 10am on Sundays and can be found via The Athlete’s Foot’s official website, as well as Instagram and YouTube.

Season two will feature Postcards’ Brodie Harper as the new host explores different types of FIT.

 

Credits

Creative Production: The Agency

Production/Marketing Assistance: Marissa Faith

Influencer Management: Leapfrogger

Please login with linkedin to comment

Adam and Symon The Athlete's Foot

Latest News

AKQA Is Taking Cannes In Cairns To New Heights!
  • Advertising
  • Marketing
  • Media
  • Technology

AKQA Is Taking Cannes In Cairns To New Heights!

Judging by Cannes In Cairns' impressive itinerary your brain's frontal lobes will get as good a workout as your liver.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
BBC Studios To Produce Space 22, Its First Original Format For ABC
  • Media

BBC Studios To Produce Space 22, Its First Original Format For ABC

BBC Studios will produce Space 22, its first locally created format for the ABC in Australia. Space 22 will explore the impact of art and creativity on mental health in a new six-part documentary series. The series, which is created and produced by BBC Studios’ Australian production arm, will also be available to the international […]

Sanitarium Recruit Milk + Honey United For Visually Engaging New Campaign
  • Campaigns

Sanitarium Recruit Milk + Honey United For Visually Engaging New Campaign

Sanitarium and Milk + Honey United have launched a visually striking new campaign for The Alternative Dairy Company’s range of plant-based milks The national campaign, ‘Today’s Milk’, will launch via online video, OOH and social and digital, and will focus on the company’s diverse range of soy, oat and almond milk variants. Creative executions will […]

Brisbane Creatives Call On Corporate And Commercial Leaders To Support Lifeline Giving Day
  • Campaigns

Brisbane Creatives Call On Corporate And Commercial Leaders To Support Lifeline Giving Day

A collective of Brisbane-based creatives are getting behind Lifeline Queensland’s Giving Day campaign in a bid to rally funds for their Crisis Support service. BCM Group, Israel Rivera, and Rosco Audio are calling on their networks to donate during the 12-hour digital fundraiser on Thursday the 25th of November. Managing director of BCM Group, Phil […]

Commonwealth Bank And M&C Saatchi Team Up For Empowering ‘Game Changers’ Campaign
  • Campaigns

Commonwealth Bank And M&C Saatchi Team Up For Empowering ‘Game Changers’ Campaign

Commonwealth Bank have combined their long-running support for women’s cricket, with their recent sponsorship of women’s football and The Matildas for an empowering new summer campaign. ‘The Game Changers’ aims to champion both elite and grassroots female cricketers and footballers, who through their skill and passion are moving the game forward and changing it for […]

BBC Set To Record Over Half-A-Billion Weekly Viewers in 2022
  • Media

BBC Set To Record Over Half-A-Billion Weekly Viewers in 2022

The BBC is on track to achieve a record half-a-billion global viewers by the time of its centenary celebrations in 2022. The forecast is based on the Global Audience Measure (GAM) published today, which records the total weekly number of adults accessing the BBC around the world. The GAM found the broadcaster had achieved its […]