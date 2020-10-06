The Athlete’s Foot Launches New ‘Now That’s Fit’ Campaign

The Athlete’s Foot Launches New ‘Now That’s Fit’ Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Athlete’s Foot tells Australians what the perfect FIT really feels like in their latest campaign starting from Sunday 4th October.

The brand, who is known to “Give a Fit” through their tongue in cheek approach to advertising, have adapted their message to the current climate with scenes shot in environments that are all too familiar.

The ad, via indie agency Two Tractors, introduces The Athlete’s Foot’s new tagline “Now THAT’S fit” and showcases several sequences highlighting when the fit is so perfect, you won’t ever want to take the shoes off.

The ad then moves on to reveal one of The Athlete’s Foot stores, and how easy it is to get fitted – safely in-store while social distancing or online. For the Melbourne Metropolitan region, the ad heroes MyFit Virtual, a new platform that allows customers to connect to an in-store Fit Technician through chat or video call from the comfort of their home, office or anywhere. Speaking about the campaign, The Athlete’s Foot General Manager of Marketing Deena Colman said: “Having the right FIT is so important.”

“Not only from a general foot health point of view, but it can help with your performance and comfort – the right FIT makes the difference.

Every day we see people walk into our stores, or tell our virtual teams that they are suffering from aches, blisters or shin splits which can be eased through a correctly fitting shoe. Through this campaign, we really wanted to show how easy The Athlete’s Foot makes it for our customers to get the right pair of shoes for any activity.”

Want to find the right FIT? Get fitted online with MyFit Virtual or in-stores with MyFit 3D to experience what the perfect FIT feels like. The Athlete’s Foot are so confident in their technology and Fit Technicians that they offer a 30-day FIT GUARENTEE – new or worn.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ad campaigns The Athlete's Foot

Latest News

Ben Lilley Launches New “One Stop” Agency HERO
  • Marketing

Ben Lilley Launches New “One Stop” Agency HERO

Following a steady string of agency acquisitions this year, Ben Lilley has announced the launch of HERO, a consolidated ‘one stop’ agency network integrating his specialist offerings across Australia and New Zealand. The HERO network has migrated all agencies to a single cloud technology platform, bringing together the complementary offerings of Lilley’s independent creative, digital […]

Nominations For The NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards Now Open
  • Marketing

Nominations For The NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards Now Open

Nominations for the NSW 2020 Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards (PMCAs) are now open. Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee encouraged all eligible marketers to apply across three award categories. “2020 has been a year of turbulence and uncertainty and we have relied on our creative and innovative marketing professionals to keep us informed and entertained […]

Enigma Launches “Whatever, Whenever, Wherever” Campaign For Kennards Hire
  • Campaigns

Enigma Launches “Whatever, Whenever, Wherever” Campaign For Kennards Hire

A new campaign from Kennards Hire, delivered by creative agency Enigma is demonstrating the brand’s commitment to exceptional service, no matter whatever, whenever or wherever the job. From casual DIYers to experienced tradies, the new campaign reveals how the Kennards Hire team goes (way) out of their way to offer the right advice, equipment and […]

Kylie Jenner Roasted For Aussie Flag Fail
  • Media

Kylie Jenner Roasted For Aussie Flag Fail

Admittedly, New Idea is a source of many of B&T's articles. But not this one, this one we knicked off the Daily Mail.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Vistaprint Acquires 99designs
  • Media

Vistaprint Acquires 99designs

Vistaprint has acquired 99designs. Which is not to be mistaken in any way with Nena's 99 Luftballoons.

Tom Ilube Appointed To WPP Board
  • Advertising
  • Marketing
  • Media

Tom Ilube Appointed To WPP Board

Tom Ilube appointed to the WPP board and charged with bringing the tray of egg sandwiches for this Thursday's meeting.