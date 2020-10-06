The Athlete’s Foot Launches New ‘Now That’s Fit’ Campaign

The Athlete’s Foot tells Australians what the perfect FIT really feels like in their latest campaign starting from Sunday 4th October.

The brand, who is known to “Give a Fit” through their tongue in cheek approach to advertising, have adapted their message to the current climate with scenes shot in environments that are all too familiar.

The ad, via indie agency Two Tractors, introduces The Athlete’s Foot’s new tagline “Now THAT’S fit” and showcases several sequences highlighting when the fit is so perfect, you won’t ever want to take the shoes off.

The ad then moves on to reveal one of The Athlete’s Foot stores, and how easy it is to get fitted – safely in-store while social distancing or online. For the Melbourne Metropolitan region, the ad heroes MyFit Virtual, a new platform that allows customers to connect to an in-store Fit Technician through chat or video call from the comfort of their home, office or anywhere. Speaking about the campaign, The Athlete’s Foot General Manager of Marketing Deena Colman said: “Having the right FIT is so important.”

“Not only from a general foot health point of view, but it can help with your performance and comfort – the right FIT makes the difference.

Every day we see people walk into our stores, or tell our virtual teams that they are suffering from aches, blisters or shin splits which can be eased through a correctly fitting shoe. Through this campaign, we really wanted to show how easy The Athlete’s Foot makes it for our customers to get the right pair of shoes for any activity.”

Want to find the right FIT? Get fitted online with MyFit Virtual or in-stores with MyFit 3D to experience what the perfect FIT feels like. The Athlete’s Foot are so confident in their technology and Fit Technicians that they offer a 30-day FIT GUARENTEE – new or worn.