Thai Box Office Hit Lands In ANZ With Thai Experience Campaign

The Royal Thai Embassy in Wellington and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney have launched a one-day Thai Experience campaign to celebrate the upcoming release of The Red Envelope.

This initiative invites audiences across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate Thai cinema and culture by standing a chance to win unique Thai experiences, including restaurant meals, traditional Thai massages, and Muay Thai boxing lessons.

Opening in cinemas on 15 May 2025, The Red Envelope is one of Thailand’s biggest box office hits of the year. Having surpassed 100 million baht (AUD $4.5M) in domestic earnings, the supernatural comedy continues to captivate audiences with its mix of humor and drama. Featuring Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul and Krit “PP Krit” Amnuaydechkorn, the film has become a cultural phenomenon in Asia.

A Thai remake of the popular Taiwanese film Marry My Dead Body (2022), The Red Envelope offers a fresh take on the ghost marriage concept.