Telco Orange Unveils Spectacular Dreamy, Trippy Airborne Choreographed Spot

French-owned mobile network operator and internet provider Orange was once such a player in the telco space it even was chief sponsor of the Australian men’s cricket team at one stage.

In may not longer be the mobile/internet juggernaut it once was (it was ultimately phased out in Australia by parent company Hutchison in 2006), but it’s still doing the business in Europe and the UK.

Enter a wonderful new brand campaign by Parisian agency Publicis Conseil called “Trust journey”.

At almost two-minutes long, the spot begins with everyone’s greatest fear – the workplace ‘trust’ catch – and quickly turns into a wonderful, surreal, dance spectacular alongside the tag there’s always “more room for trust”.

The ad stars acclaimed British dancer Chiara Corbetta in the lead and was directed by renowned ad maker Seb Edwards who’s worked on brands such as Volkswagen, Nikee, Vodafone, Adidas, the Red Cross, Spotify and Jaegermeister.

It’s a nice piece of film making even if it’s not entirely clear what it’s meant to be plugging. Watch it unfold below: