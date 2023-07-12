Telco Orange Unveils Spectacular Dreamy, Trippy Airborne Choreographed Spot

Telco Orange Unveils Spectacular Dreamy, Trippy Airborne Choreographed Spot
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



French-owned mobile network operator and internet provider Orange was once such a player in the telco space it even was chief sponsor of the Australian men’s cricket team at one stage.

In may not longer be the mobile/internet juggernaut it once was (it was ultimately phased out in Australia by parent company Hutchison in 2006), but it’s still doing the business in Europe and the UK.

Enter a wonderful new brand campaign by Parisian agency Publicis Conseil called “Trust journey”.

At almost two-minutes long, the spot begins with everyone’s greatest fear – the workplace ‘trust’ catch – and quickly turns into a wonderful, surreal, dance spectacular alongside the tag there’s always “more room for trust”.

The ad stars acclaimed British dancer Chiara Corbetta in the lead and was directed by renowned ad maker Seb Edwards who’s worked on brands such as Volkswagen, Nikee, Vodafone, Adidas, the Red Cross, Spotify and Jaegermeister.

It’s a nice piece of film making even if it’s not entirely clear what it’s meant to be plugging. Watch it unfold below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Orange Publicis Conseil

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge
  • Media

Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge

It was a win for MasterChef last night: the Network 10 cooking show took the entertainment crown with a total of 547,000 views. It was bad news however, for contestant Theo who was eliminated after his squid failed to make the grade in  Peter Gilmore’s seafood challenge. The show nudged just ahead of Seven’s quiz […]

UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact
  • Media

UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact

UnLtd, the social purpose organisation for the media, marketing and creative industry has announced a record-breaking social impact result for the industry. The total social impact value generated by the industry in FY23 through UnLtd was $69,996,449, the biggest impact recorded since UnLtd started in 2005. Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd said: “We are so […]

SECOND Young Person Involved In BBC Presenter Scandal
  • Media

SECOND Young Person Involved In BBC Presenter Scandal

In yet another twist in the scandal gripping UK media, a SECOND young person has come forward with claims against a high-profile BBC presenter. In the development following The Sun’s bombshell claims that a senior BBC presenter paid for sexually explicit images from a minor, a second young person has said they were contacted by […]

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta
  • Technology

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta

Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, has told a Senate inquiry that a proposed law that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ways to punish tech firms for spreading misinformation online could be open for “abuse.” Manchin told the inquiry that the law “empowers the ACMA to, for example, […]

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter
  • Marketing

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter

News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year. SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate […]

Pregnant woman standing in the kitchen drinking a glass of water while preparing breakfast.
  • Media

Diets Are Leaving Aussie Women Nutritionally Unprepared For Pregnancy

New research revealed today that only a quarter (27 per cent) of current or aspiring mums are consuming specific nutrition important to a healthy pregnancy. Almost half of all women (44 per cent) actively trying to conceive (TTC) also said they don’t understand what to eat to access the nutrients they need for a healthy […]