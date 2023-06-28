TEAM LEWIS Australia Appoints Martin Harkin As MD
TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Martin Harkin as managing director of its Australia business. The role marks Harkin’s return to Sydney after three-and-a-half years based in New York, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Business Development at Method Communications.
Harkin will be tasked with growing TEAM LEWIS’ footprint in the Australian market. He will be utilising his prior experience to foster closer integration with the company’s APAC and global offices, with a particular focus on diversifying the range of dedicated services expertise across the team.
Keso Kendall, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said, “We are very excited to have Martin join the team at what is a critical stage for the Australian business. I look forward to seeing him bring his extensive and varied experience to bare on the Sydney office to help us expand our client base and the services we offer to them as the communications landscape in Australia continues to evolve and adapt.”
Harkin began his career in journalism before making the switch into the world of PR. Since then, he’s worked across a range of sectors and disciplines – including social media, media buying and marketing, analyst relations, and creative – while moving between the Australian, United Kingdom and North American markets.
“I see so much potential for TEAM LEWIS in Australia, which is what made the decision to return to Sydney a no-brainer,” said Harkin. “The combination of the talent levels of the local team, backed by the expert services of our APAC and wider global teams, means the agency couldn’t be better positioned for rapid growth.
“My goal over the next few years is to help realise this potential and evolve TEAM LEWIS Australia into an integrated marketing powerhouse to be reckoned with across the country. I am also thrilled to continue my personal development journey through close collaboration with TEAM LEWIS’ global leadership team.”
Following eight years in Sydney, Harkin moved to New York in 2019 to help transition the Australian-founded Red Havas brand across North America. During his time at the agency, he took on additional roles as Practice Head for Technology and eCommerce and US Client Lead for Red Havas’ content agency Red Connect, before moving to Method Communications.
