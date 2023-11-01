TBWA\Melbourne Develops Brand Identity For Australian Childhood Foundation

Australian Childhood Foundation has appointed TBWA\Melbourne to develop a brand name, identity and positioning, for a coalition of major Australian businesses. The world leading cross sector coalition, to be known as ‘On Us – Australian Business Coalition for Safeguarding Children, is looking to raise awareness of the role all businesses need to play in safeguarding children against abuse, exploitation and harm.

The ‘On Us Coalition’ brand positioning and visual identity stems from the insight that when corporations fail to implement protocols to prevent child abuse, the responsibility, and onus, for safeguarding children inevitably falls on the child. Encouraging businesses to drive action to safeguard children and young people, the coalition will educate and empower business to take cross sector action, mitigating blind spots to keep children and young people safe wherever they are.

In collaboration with The Y, the coalition’s founding members include industry leaders Westpac, TikTok, The GPT Group, IHG Hotels & Resorts and TBWA\Australia.

All businesses can inadvertently enable harm to children, with perpetrators using products, services and infrastructure to access children. The prevalence of child abuse enabled by business is fast-growing and expansive across industries – financial services, retail and property, technology, social media, telecommunications, hospitality, travel and tourism are all able to play a crucial role in safeguarding children and young people.