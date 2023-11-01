TBWA\Melbourne Develops Brand Identity For Australian Childhood Foundation

TBWA\Melbourne Develops Brand Identity For Australian Childhood Foundation
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Australian Childhood Foundation has appointed TBWA\Melbourne to develop a brand name, identity and positioning, for a coalition of major Australian businesses. The world leading cross sector coalition, to be known as ‘On Us – Australian Business Coalition for Safeguarding Children, is looking to raise awareness of the role all businesses need to play in safeguarding children against abuse, exploitation and harm.

The ‘On Us Coalition’ brand positioning and visual identity stems from the insight that when corporations fail to implement protocols to prevent child abuse, the responsibility, and onus, for safeguarding children inevitably falls on the child. Encouraging businesses to drive action to safeguard children and young people, the coalition will educate and empower business to take cross sector action, mitigating blind spots to keep children and young people safe wherever they are.

In collaboration with The Y, the coalition’s founding members include industry leaders Westpac, TikTok, The GPT Group, IHG Hotels & Resorts and TBWA\Australia.

All businesses can inadvertently enable harm to children, with perpetrators using products, services and infrastructure to access children. The prevalence of child abuse enabled by business is fast-growing and expansive across industries – financial services, retail and property, technology, social media, telecommunications, hospitality, travel and tourism are all able to play a crucial role in safeguarding children and young people.

The On Us – Australian Business Coalition for Safeguarding Children brings opportunity for businesses across a variety of sectors to come together, share resources and knowledge, and ensure that the onus of safeguarding is never on the child.

Australian Childhood Foundation CEO, Joe Tucci, said,“Businesses often overlook their role in protecting children against exploitation because it’s hidden and unexpected. TBWA\Melbourne’s nuanced understanding has helped bring light to the issue through the On Us Coalition brand identity, amplifying the need for action.”

Managing director of TBWA\Melbourne, Ricci Meldrum (lead image), said, “The On Us brand and imminent platform communicates a confronting and critically important message, in a way that’s compelling. Through this work, we hope to bring awareness to the subject and reinforce the efforts of the Australian Childhood Foundation within cross sector industries.”

On Us – The Australian Business Coalition for Safeguarding Children will officially launch 22 November 2023.




Please login with linkedin to comment

TBWA\Melbourne

Latest News

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Advertising

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
  • Media

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
  • Marketing

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]